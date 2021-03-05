Fun / Weird News
TikToker Goes Viral For Regrettable Tattoo That Has a Whole New Pandemic Meaning

by Mandatory Editors

When you get a tattoo, you never know how you’re going to feel about it down the road. Hell, most people don’t even think about the future when that buzzing needle hits their skin. All they can hope is that their design turns out all right. Sometimes, we can only recognize the stupidity of our decisions – especially when they involve permanent ink – in hindsight.

Case in point: a woman asked TikToker @wakaflockafloccar, “What is your dumbest tattoo?”

You’d expect the answer to be something along the lines of a Tweety Bird tramp stamp, Chinese characters that don’t mean anything, or music lyrics from a grunge band no one listens to anymore. But nope. This one is far worse.

“So I got this tattoo — I’ve wanted it for a couple of years — it basically means being, like, true to yourself and real and not pretending to be something you’re not,” TikTok user @wakaflockafloccar explained in a now-viral video.

@wakaflockafloccar#stitch with @hannanicbic I could NOT have had worse timing. #fyp #foryoupage #tattoo #worsttattoo #winner P.S. I’m not anti-mask I promise♬ original sound – wakaflockafloccare

Sounds innocent enough, right? Except that @wakaflockafloccar got the tattoo in March of 2020 – just before the pandemic hit. And now, her Courageous and radically, refuse to wear a mask tattoo is not only regrettable, it’s offensive.

“I could NOT have had worse timing,” she said in the video. “P.S. I’m not anti-mask I promise.”

The video garnered over 3.5 million views, with users sounding off in the comments. One commenter wanted to know if she was going to get it removed. So far, it seems the answer is no.

“I wore long sleeves all last year so no one would see it,” she answered.

Let this be a lesson, Mandatory readers: what seems like an empowering tattoo today could be a political hot button tomorrow. Maybe you should stick with Tweety Bird after all.

