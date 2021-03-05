TikToker Goes Viral For Regrettable Tattoo That Has a Whole New Pandemic Meaning

When you get a tattoo, you never know how you’re going to feel about it down the road. Hell, most people don’t even think about the future when that buzzing needle hits their skin. All they can hope is that their design turns out all right. Sometimes, we can only recognize the stupidity of our decisions – especially when they involve permanent ink – in hindsight.

Case in point: a woman asked TikToker @wakaflockafloccar, “What is your dumbest tattoo?”

You’d expect the answer to be something along the lines of a Tweety Bird tramp stamp, Chinese characters that don’t mean anything, or music lyrics from a grunge band no one listens to anymore. But nope. This one is far worse.

“So I got this tattoo — I’ve wanted it for a couple of years — it basically means being, like, true to yourself and real and not pretending to be something you’re not,” TikTok user @wakaflockafloccar explained in a now-viral video.

Sounds innocent enough, right? Except that @wakaflockafloccar got the tattoo in March of 2020 – just before the pandemic hit. And now, her Courageous and radically, refuse to wear a mask tattoo is not only regrettable, it’s offensive.

“I could NOT have had worse timing,” she said in the video. “P.S. I’m not anti-mask I promise.”

The video garnered over 3.5 million views, with users sounding off in the comments. One commenter wanted to know if she was going to get it removed. So far, it seems the answer is no.

“I wore long sleeves all last year so no one would see it,” she answered.

Let this be a lesson, Mandatory readers: what seems like an empowering tattoo today could be a political hot button tomorrow. Maybe you should stick with Tweety Bird after all.

Cover Photo: TikTok

1/11 Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Model Sexy New Lingerie Line (Is It Hot in Here or…) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/11 Pregnant Mena Suvari Poses Nude in Pro-Vegan Ad For Peta (But There’s Something Odd About Her Bump…) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/11 Cadbury Gets Creamed For Egging on Same-Sex Kisses to Children, Parents Say Stick to Feeding My Kids Polluted Candy Read more here. Photo: YouTube

4/11 Kevin Bacon Shares Banana-Slicing Hack in Viral TikTok (Give This Man a Cooking Show Already!) Read more here. Photo: TikTok



5/11 10 Times ‘The Simpsons’ Accurately Predicted Our Weird Future, Including Ted Cruz’s Quick Trip to Mexico Read more here. Photo: Fox

6/11 Gizmo From ‘Gremlins’ Gets His First Sip of Mountain Dew in New Ad Read more here. Photo: YouTube



7/11 Instagrammer Alexandra Rubinstein Turns Dicks Into Fine Art (We’re Not Worthy) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/11 Ranked! The Best of Shia LaBeouf Movies (Including ‘Pieces of a Woman’) Read more here. Photo: Amazon Studios



9/11 Meghan Markle’s Wax Figure Gets Baby Bump (‘Cause That’s Not Creepy) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

10/11 Ranked! Kanye West’s Worst Moments (That Make the Divorce Obviously Inevitable) Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/11 Ranked! 10 Mandatory Books to Read After One of the Best Recent Years in Publishing Read more here. Photo: Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.