Ranked! Kanye West’s Worst Moments (That Make the Divorce Obviously Inevitable)

Well, it’s official. Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West. For close followers of the couple, this comes as no surprise. Kanye has been a train wreck for as long as he’s been in the public eye. That he managed to tank his marriage (yes, we’re blaming him fully for the split) and lose one of the most beautiful women in the world was inevitable. Kanye has always been his own most fervent fan, and his ego is so big it could blot out the sun. Neither of those traits bode well for wedded bliss.

If the news of the impending divorce shocked you, let us refresh your memory on all the ways Yeezy has fucked up. Actually, there isn’t a listicle long enough for that, so we’ve capped ours at 10.

These are Kanye West’s worst moments (that make the divorce obviously inevitable).

1/10 10. Kanye cleans out Kim’s closet. In 2012, West and his stylist, Renelou Padora, made an impromptu appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians…to weed out her closet. A clothes horse himself, Kanye should know you never mess with a woman’s wardrobe.

2/10 9. Kanye breaks the couple’s social media rule. In April of 2018, Kanye tweeted a pic of his home with Kim. Referencing the film Get Out, he wrote, “do this look like the sunken place,” alongside a laughing emoji. Kim retweeted his post, saying, “Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” It’s hard to believe these two had “rules” about anything being off-limits – and now we can see why they wouldn’t bother.



3/10 8. Kanye gives Kim the kiss-off. In an Instagram Story from New Year’s Eve 2018, Kim indicated she wanted a kiss from Kanye. In response, he quickly pecked her on the lips. “Don’t leave me hanging!” Kim exclaimed, obviously embarrassed.

4/10 7. Kanye interrupts Taylor Swift’s MTV Music Video Awards speech. It was the “Imma let you finish heard ‘round the world – and a harbinger of what was to come. Can anyone get a word in around this guy? We’re guessing no, not even his wife.



5/10 6. Kanye’s Twitter rants. Kanye was a prolific tweeter, and not in a good way. His social media rants went on for hours at a time. Perhaps the worst was in September 2020, when he tweeted what appeared to be his record contracts with Universal Music Group (he was mid-dispute with the label at the time) page by page. We can only imagine how it felt to be in the same room with someone who couldn’t take his eyes and fingers off his phone.

6/10 5. Kanye claims he’s in massive debt. On the heels of the release of The Life of Pablo , Kanye claimed on social media that he was $53 million in debt. “I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt... Please pray we overcome... This is my true heart...” read the now-deleted tweet, with this follow-up: “Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye Kanye ideas…after realizing he is the greatest living artist and greatest artist of all time.”



7/10 4. Kanye goes off-script in TMZ interview. During a 2018 interview, Kanye claimed that 400 years of slavery was a choice. No, sir, it isn’t. You know what is? Being an ignorant asshole.

8/10 3. Kanye runs for office. Theories abound about how Kanye was manipulated into running for office by Republicans who wanted to pull votes away from Joe Biden (how’s that working out for you?). But the rapper was a non-starter in most states and didn’t garner enough votes to be taken seriously. The campaign efforts alone, no matter how mediocre, must have taken a toll on the marriage.



9/10 2. Kanye’s bromance with Trump. In 2016, Kanye went to Trump Tower to meet the then president-elect, calling into question his political judgment and inciting fury in the Black community for being Trump’s photo-op pawn. In 2018, the world’s two biggest egomaniacs reunited in the Oval Office. Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum hugged at the end of the meeting and Kanye called his MAGA hat “a Superman cape.” Kim was quick to differentiate herself from her husband’s political views. “Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this,” she shared on social media. “But this is HIS opinion.”

10/10 1. Kanye shares an intimate secret. At a 2020 political rally in South Carolina, Kanye went on an anti-abortion rant, which he illustrated with a situation from his own life. Allegedly, when Kim got pregnant with their first child, North, they were both so overwhelmed that they considered abortion. "I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," he said. "She stood up, and she protected that child." And there you have it. Even he saw it coming.

