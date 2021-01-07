Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Rumor Mill: TikToker Implies Jeffree Star Is the Reason Behind Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Divorce

by Mandatory Editors

By now, you’ve heard the news: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are likely headed for divorce court. The story broke yesterday, and since then, the internet has gone crazy with speculation about how things went south for the insanely famous couple who share four oddly-named children together.

While news of a split isn’t exactly a surprise – West has been unpredictable and unstable for quite some time now, while Kardashian is self-obsessed and hellbent on exploding her brand – a new rumor about the reasons behind the breakup has us all shaking our heads.

It started with TikToker Ava Louise, who recently posted a video about the divorce. In the vid, she insinuates that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.” The name attached to this beauty guru? Jeffree Star.

West and Star are close…at least, geographically. Star’s Calabasas mansion isn’t far from the rapper’s Architectural Digest-worthy home.

Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem texted Star to see what he could find out. The self-proclaimed “makeup magician” didn’t confirm or deny a relationship, but rather made a joke.

“I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”

Be careful what you tease Twitter about, Jeffree, because they will take it and run with it.

Star didn’t exactly quell the rumblings. In fact, he jabbed at the rumor mill with this tweet referencing West’s religious concerts:

Our take? It seems unlikely that these two would be involved. Then again, West has done so much surprising shit in the past few years (claiming that slavery was a choice, running for president, becoming a born-again Christian, releasing a Gospel album, etc.) that really, we can’t put anything past him.

And if the rumors are true. Congratulations, we guess? Whatever makes you happy, gentlemen.

Cover Photos: Pierre Suu / Contributor and Alexander Tamargo / Contributor (Getty Images)

