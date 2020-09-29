8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented

Law enforcement may try to intimidate you.

Trump has expressed interest in having law enforcement at the polls to monitor for fraud – which is nowhere near as big a problem as he makes it seem. Voter fraud rates are between 0.0003 percent and 0.0025 percent – in other words, insignificant. But Trump needs voter fraud to be a thing because he might lose the election and will need an excuse to try to stay in office.

"We’re going to have everything," he has said. "We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement, and we’re going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals. But it's very hard."

"It's in their playbook that they'll have people intimidated to vote by having ICE agents ... or other law enforcement there to instill fear in people as they show up," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in response. "It's scary but ignore that. It's a suppress-the-vote tactic."