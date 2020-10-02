Fun / Weird News
Trump COVID

The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

by Mandatory Editors

By now, you’ve heard the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19. While we take no joy in their – or anyone else’s – coronavirus diagnosis, we have to admit, it’s mighty ironic that the man who once claimed the deadly virus was a hoax now has physical evidence that it’s not.

While we wait to see how this situation unfolds, we couldn’t help but check out Twitter to take the temperature of the populace upon the announcement of this unprecedented news. We wish everyone suffering from coronavirus well, but Twitter doesn’t…

These are the best tweet reactions to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

