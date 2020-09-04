Holy COVID, Patman! Robert Pattinson Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus, ‘The Batman’ Production On Pause

Batman fans may have to wait a little longer to see the next flick starring the Caped Crusader. That’s because Robert Pattinson, aka the Battinson, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus mere days after the film resumed production in London following a months-long hiatus. Production has once again been halted, leaving the next chapter of the Dark Knight in the lurch.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told NBC News in a statement yesterday. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

While there’s no official confirmation from the studio or Pattinson’s publicist that the Twilight actor is the afflicted one, the New York Times cites two unnamed sources who say it’s the Patman. Production of the film — which also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin — is still rumored to be wrapped by the end of the year with an Oct. 1, 2021 release date.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As bummed as we are to hear this bad bat news, Pattinson himself is surely disappointed in the diagnosis and subsequent production delay.

”There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened,” Pattinson said about the legendary role earlier this year in a GQ interview. “You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.”

Let’s hope Pattison pulls through and reclaims that, um, spice so we can see if he proves himself worthy of the bat suit.

