Living / Life Hacks
vaccine

8 Ridiculous Covid Vaccine Myths, Debunked

by Mandatory Editors

There’s a lot of misinformation floating around about the Covid vaccine (aka the greatest invention of the 21st century so far). But as the pandemic rages on past the one-year mark, don’t let fake news dissuade you from getting your shot in the arm. Vaccinating as many people as possible is the fastest way to herd immunity (read: getting back to some semblance of “normal”).

Before you let Redneck Joe at the local watering hole talk you out of getting inoculated against the deadly virus, get your facts straight and look at the science. We’ve done the research for you and have debunked eight ridiculous Covid vaccine myths. Scroll down, then roll up your sleeve. Let’s get this done, America.

Cover Photo: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

Not-so-secret: 10 Ways to Tell One of Your Friends Has Coronavirus (But Isn’t Telling You)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.