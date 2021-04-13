The Mandatory Living Guide For All the Fantastic and Foul Things You Can Do Once You’re Fully Vaccinated

Never have Americans been so excited to get vaccinated, but a year-plus of coronavirus quarantine will do that to you. The end of Covid seems to be in sight (for now). If you’ve managed to get a shot in the arm, pat yourself on the back (with the other arm; that muscle soreness is no joke). Now it’s time to get back out there, and behave like reckless, impulsive young people again!

What should you do first? Second? Third? Slow down, eager beaver. We know you have a lot of energy – and a third stimulus check – to burn. There will be plenty of time to indulge in all the hedonistic delights you’ve missed out on over the past 13 months. That’s why we created the Mandatory Living Guide For All the Fantastic and Foul Things You Can Do Once You’re Fully Vaccinated. It’s your cheat sheet to the activities most coveted for those with immunity.

A note of caution: while technically you can start reviving your social life two weeks after you are fully vaccinated (which means one shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; two shots for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines), there’s still a chance that you could spread coronavirus, so the CDC has released some guidelines on gathering sizes/locations and mask-wearing. While we all wish we could get back to the way things were, pre-pandemic, the new normal is going to be with us for a while still. Have fun, but be safe and considerate of others who may not be vaccinated yet.

1/10 Hock a loogie. Be free, respiratory droplets!

2/10 Hit the gym. That Quarantine 15 has got to go. It’s almost swimsuit season!



3/10 Get a shave and a haircut. The woolly mammoth look is out.

4/10 Eat messy foods at an indoor restaurant. Finger-lickin’ good.



5/10 Throw a kegger. You’ve been working on your tolerance over the past year and can now drink anyone under the table.

6/10 Crowd-surf. It’s been so long since you’ve been touched by a sea of strangers' hands…



7/10 Attend a sporting event. We’re all winners when herd immunity kicks in.

8/10 Visit a nudist resort. You don’t have to get dressed to make new friends.



9/10 Have all the sex. But only with other vaccinated people, of course.

10/10 Join the church choir. Kidding. Kind of. Though you really should repent for all the aforementioned bad behavior somehow, right?

