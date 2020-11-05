Fun / Weird News
Kanye West

Kanye Concedes With ‘Welp’ Tweet in Race He Was Never Really In, Vows to Ruin Our Lives Again in 2024

by Mandatory Editors

Kanye West finally admitted to himself – and the world – that he wasn’t going to win the 2020 presidential election. But first, the Grammy-winning rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian documented his Election Day experience on Twitter.

“God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote.

Of course, Ye wasn’t on the ballot in Wyoming, so he had to write himself in:

And what Election Day experience would be complete without the “I Voted” sticker selfie?

Ah, but it was all for naught because while the election results between Biden and Trump are still up in the air, one thing was for certain: West didn’t win. He didn’t even come close. (Which was a surprise to exactly no one, given that he has zero political experience and was only on the ballot in 12 states.)

What was surprising is that anyone bothered voting for the biggest loser. But vote they did. Here are some of the preliminary tallies:

Arkansas: 3,979 votes
Idaho: 2,309 votes
Iowa: 3,179 votes
Kentucky: 6,259 votes
Louisiana: 4,837 votes
Minnesota: 6,796 votes
Mississippi: 3,009 votes
Oklahoma: 5,587 votes
Tennessee: 10,188 votes
Utah: 4,053 votes

If the Republicans who propped him up hoped to steal votes away from Biden, well, they didn’t even accomplish that.

According to the New York Post, Yeezy conceded in a tweet “WELP. KANYE 2024.”

That tweet appears to have been deleted and replaced with a less self-aware version:


Given West’s short attention span, we hope that by 2024 he’s busy doing something else – preferably making music – because we don’t know if we can handle another election cycle featuring one of his so-called campaigns.



