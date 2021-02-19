Gizmo From ‘Gremlins’ Gets His First Sip of Mountain Dew in New Ad

Gremlins are wild and crazy creatures. But if you thought the little monsters from that iconic ‘80s movie were unpredictable before, just wait until they get hopped up on Mountain Dew.

A new ad for the fluorescent-colored soft drink gives fans a glimpse of how the furry friend would react. “Gizmo’s all grown up. But that doesn’t mean he can resist a tiiiiiny sip of MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR (and neither should you),” the video description reads.

“Want to try some of my Mountain Dew Zero Sugar?” original Gremlins star Zach Galligan (Billy) asks his adorable buddy Gizmo as they lounge on the couch. “It is tasty.”

Billy tells Gizmo to be careful, but of course this little guy can’t control himself or the plastic pop bottle. He spills it all over but gets a few glugs in. Moments later, he’s sprawled on the coffee table, going crazy, ejecting hairballs out of his backside, and screaming “Tasty!”

Then Billy’s goth daughter comes in with her own Gremlin on her shoulder. She sighs and rolls her eyes at the hyperactive critter under the influence of Mountain Dew.

For a beverage with no sugar, the soda sure gives Gizmo a shot of adrenaline. You gotta wonder: what do they put in that stuff?

It’s hard to believe it’s been 37 years since the movie about the unusual animals who cannot tolerate sunlight, water, or eating after midnight came out. For Galligan, reprising his role as Billy was an “emotional experience.”

As he told Entertainment Tonight: “There was a time when we were shooting the commercial, and we had a little bit of a break, and the puppeteer is next to me and he’s manipulating Gizmo’s arms. I leaned over to Gizmo and I was like, ‘How are you doing, buddy? It’s good to see you.’ It was so realistic that, after hours of working with it, it has its own reality,” he said. “I did get a little choked up, not so much about reuniting with the puppet, but more that it sends you rocketing back 37 years in a way that almost nothing else does.”

Mountain Dew and an ‘80s movie from our childhood? Sounds like just the recipe to rocket anyone to Memory Lane.

