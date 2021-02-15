Kim Kardashian Shouts At the Internet For Trolling Her Daughter’s Oil Painting

Internet trolls never sleep. And like an infection that spreads across the internet, they came out of their caves this week to accuse Kim Kardashian of posting a “fake” photo of an oil painting her daughter, North West, had just completed. Kim was having none of it.

Maybe it’s because she’s going through a highly publicized divorce. Maybe she’s tired of trolls shit-talking every little detail in her life. Or maybe it’s just a case of a mama bear protecting her cub. However you slice it, Kim wasted no time in sharpening her knives for a troll hunt.

“How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!”

In the middle of typing this, Kim’s phone grew hoarse from all the shouting. But that didn’t stop her from ending with this.

“NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!”

We can only assume that last word was simply a pure expression of rage. Check out some of the comments that riled Kardashian up below.

Here's a painting that Kim Kardashian says Little North painted in between snack time and her nap. @BenningtonShow pic.twitter.com/ExpoqNuty0 — 💥Ӈíϲƙʍɑղ ƁҽƖƖ🏳️‍🌈 (@HickmanBell5) February 9, 2021

the fact that kim photoshopped north’s signature on this like girl…. she did not paint that 😕 pic.twitter.com/5DC8Lbb1FZ — 🚿🏝💦 (@howtohydrate) February 9, 2021

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 7-Year-Old daughter, North, is painting absolute MASTERPIECES 👏🤯😍 pic.twitter.com/60J3DM8jAy — Barstool Xavier (@XuBarstool) February 10, 2021

While some of these trolls are pretty funny, it’s ridiculous that anyone should be bashing the artistic expressions of a young girl by accusing her of fraud. Let’s think it through for a moment. With a father like Kanye and access to some of the best artistic training in the galaxy, North was bound to pick up a few skills. There’s no reason to doubt that at the age of seven, she can paint just as well as “Happy Trees” Bob Ross.

Folks just have too much time on their hands. Instead of playing the angry art critic on social media, we should be figuring out how to keep our communities thriving during the greatest pandemic in 100 years. We should be looking out for our neighbors who may have fallen on hard times, and bettering ourselves for when the world opens up again. Honestly, why are people even mad about this oil painting in the first place? It’s not like it’s even that good.

Wait, did we just troll an innocent child?

Cover Photo: Marianna Massey (Getty Images)

