Fake Famous

The Mandatory ‘Fake Famous’ Guide to Building Your Social Media Empire

by Mandatory Editors

Influencers. They’re the people we love to hate. Secretly, though, we’re insanely jealous. Imagine making a living by posting selfies, trying out products, traveling, hitting up events, and otherwise living your fabulous life on social media. OK, so it might not be as picture-perfect as it seems on the internet, but we’d still trade our day jobs for a taste of Instagram fame.

How does one get to be an influencer anyway? That’s the question journalist Nick Bilton tries to answer in a new HBO Max documentary called Fake Famous. In this filmed social experiment, Bilton follows three 20-somethings – actor Dominique Druckman (@dominiquedruckman), designer Chris Bailey (@chrisvsmyself) and executive assistant Wylie Heiner (@wylezzz, 2,528 followers) – as he attempts to transform them from mildly popular into trending influencer. (And is successful with at least one of them.)

You, too, can become “fake famous.” It just takes a few tricks of the trade, and we’ve rounded them all up for you. Follow these tips, start posting, and watch your follower count explode.

Cover Photo: HBO

