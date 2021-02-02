Fun / Weird News
Smart Collar Tells You What Your Pet Is Feeling (But Do You Really Want to Know?)

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re a pet owner, you’ve likely found yourself at one time or another wondering what your fur baby is thinking. Some people are so curious about their four-legged friends’ inner worlds that they’ve taken them to an animal therapist (and likely got taken for a ride in the process). But now, a tech company claims you can figure out what your pet is feeling – with a smart collar.

South Korean startup Petpuls claims its smart collar can detect up to five different emotions – happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad – in dogs. How? With AI-enabled voice recognition technology.

“This device gives a dog a voice so that humans can understand,” Andrew Gil, lab director of global marketing, told Reuters.

The company says its product is effective 80 percent of the time thanks to “a proprietary algorithm in combination with a database of more than 10K bark samples from 50 breeds of dogs in four different sizes.”

The collar can also track your dog’s activity and calories burned during exercise (for those helicopter pet parents).

At $99, it’s affordable enough to take a chance that the tech works. Or you could just tune into your dog’s nonverbal signals and guess what’s going on with your pooch. Either way, if you know how your dog is feeling, you might have to do something about it, like take your best friend for a walk, feed it healthier food, find it a mate, or take it to aforementioned therapy. We feel exhausted just thinking about doing all that. Maybe it’s better not to know. What if your dog thinks you’re an asshole?

Cover Photo: mlorenzphotography (Getty Images)

