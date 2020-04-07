Mandatory Best Tweets About Pets and Quarantine

Thank goodness for pets or we don’t know how we’d survive coronavirus quarantine. If any creatures know how to endure indefinite lockdown, it’s cats and dogs. Until we all had to hunker down in our homes to slow the spread of COVID-19, we didn’t truly understand how crazy-making being stuck indoors could be. But our pets knew, and now they’re giving us comfort, making us laugh, and teaching us how to be patient until we can go out into the world again. In honor of our indefatigable furry friends, we’ve scouted out the best tweets about pets and quarantine.

Cover Photo: Ирина Мещерякова (Getty Images)

Quarantine has turned into milkbone jenga on my dog’s head pic.twitter.com/2erYh5qpgC — Bekah Bull (@bekahbull20) April 1, 2020

#Quarantine day 7 decided to give the cat a haircut pic.twitter.com/IJgM7FrfmQ — spgoz6_0. (@spgoz6_0) March 30, 2020

i think quarantine is getting to my dogs pic.twitter.com/oZrKNZTZ8m — ella is just kind of tired (@HeyItsEllaRhys) March 30, 2020

Quarantine day ???: the cat is trying to communicate pic.twitter.com/FDofXOHO5A — s (@sg_rose_) April 3, 2020

Day 15 of Quarantine: My Dog is now apart of the Akatsuki pic.twitter.com/O2iCPNvAvg — Naruto (@NarutoVibe) April 3, 2020

quarantine day 14: me cats jus asked me if i wanted the radio left on while he went out — ً (@paulwarrener_) March 31, 2020

Too long in quarantine with your dog …..you will start to look alike! pic.twitter.com/Y6uzj0aq7d — Kristin Lisa Carlson (@KristinLisaCar1) March 31, 2020

Day n of quarantine: I’m becoming a cat hat designer pic.twitter.com/q5BYjrP4wt — Anna Ciaunica (@AnnaCiaunica) April 1, 2020

Me with my dog on Instagram vs me with my dog at home during quarantine #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/TfRtxwOKUa — salt&vinegar (@Breezy__White17) April 4, 2020

I guess we’re done with this puzzle. pic.twitter.com/eCAzjVe0OK — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 28, 2020

my friend bought Cowboy hats for his dog and cat. Quarantine things #COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/n0nTsUIp7g — Martin Ochoa (@TheSimpGodd) April 3, 2020

luna wants my dinner, a limited photo series pic.twitter.com/OKZps9hHsk — nurse ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) March 30, 2020

When you work from home and your manager wants a word with you pic.twitter.com/XyapLRa5S7 — Persephone (@Hughes87n) March 25, 2020

Day 10 of quarantine Firulais, learned to be a DJ !! pic.twitter.com/Gwf6azkvOw — Doggy (@IamActiveDog) March 31, 2020

Day 12 of Quarantine: My dog has learned how to fly pic.twitter.com/E38z3Gwbnj — Mike Shields (@GREATLIFELIVIN) April 3, 2020

Quarantine status: I yawned so loud my dog howled in response — Likes (@AbleLikes) April 4, 2020

Harley just had an existential crisis! Caption this series! I’ll go first: “… what if they quarantine dogs next?!” pic.twitter.com/iMwXt8aRGD — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) April 3, 2020

week 3 of quarantine: my nephew is now teaching the dog math pic.twitter.com/ZLl2T5YIIj — (@ineedseoks) April 1, 2020

just took a bath with my dog and we both had a good time please someone find a vaccine and end the quarantine I don’t want to become this type of white person — addie weyrich (@addieyomind) March 31, 2020

Day 10 of quarantine and the dog just said to me “See? This is why I chew the furniture.” — Eddie Mike (@EddieMikeUSA) March 30, 2020

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.