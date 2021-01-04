Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable

There are so many things wrong with this story that it’s hard to know where to begin. But here we go. A man in Jakarta, who had tested positive for COVID-19, somehow managed to get a nurse at the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility to have sex with him. But they didn’t do the dirty deed in his hospital bed like normal freaks who flout deadly pandemics and hospital protocol would. No. After the naughty nurse stripped him of his PPE, she and he got off…in the toilet.

But wait! It gets worse! He later uploaded a screenshot of WhatsApp messages exchanged between the two to social media and shared the salacious details of their doing the nasty with strangers on the internet. The image went viral (as did she, we imagine). Then they were both arrested.

“This case has been transferred to the Central Jakarta Police. We have secured the health worker to become a witness and ask for further information. Meanwhile, the patient continues to undergo isolation at the Athlete’s House. Due to conditions and health protocol rules, the nurse has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient, so is undergoing isolation for some time,” Lieutenant Colonel Arh Herwin BS, head of information at the Regional Military Command, said.

What will become of these two? We’ve no clue. But it sounds like they certainly deserve each other – in sickness and in health.

Cover Photo: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)

