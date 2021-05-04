Sexperts Predict Post-Pandemic Slutty Summer (And the STIs to Prove It)

If you are one of the lucky millions of Americans who managed to get vaccinated against Covid, we bet there’s one thing you’re looking forward to more than any other. No, we’re not talking about eating in a restaurant or drinking at a bar. We’re not talking about going maskless with your friends and family. We’re definitely not talking about going to church. We’re talking about getting laid.

Indulging in casual sex has to be the most anticipated activity on everyone’s minds post-pandemic. Do any of these sentiments sound familiar?

vaccinated girl summer is about to have me like this bitch pic.twitter.com/8dsbL4O6Z8 — t (@ULTRAGLOSS) April 14, 2021

cdc announced I can finally get railed again — erin taylor (@erinisaway) March 9, 2021

Gotta get vaxxed to climax, gotta get pricked down to get dicked down, it’s get stuck to get fucked summer — wittyidiot (@stephenszczerba) April 11, 2021

As BuzzFeed News reported, the sexperts are predicting a very promiscuous summer. “I think people will be making up for lost time, so to speak, and I am fully expecting a period of unfettered sexual expression,” Ina Park, an associate professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, told the site.

There’s just one downside to all the sex we’re about to start having…STIs are also expected to skyrocket. Like coronavirus, STIs are often spread asymptomatically. That means your sex machine partner may pass on diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HPV to you unintentionally.

Of course, we all know how to prevent these by now, right? Condoms, condoms, condoms. They’re like masks for your genitals, and they keep everyone involved safe. And just like Covid, you should get tested for STIs regularly, even if you don’t feel like anything’s amiss.

Testing is especially important now, before you get out there and start getting it on again, because a lot of people put off non-emergency healthcare visits and lab work during the pandemic. And once you get that clean bill of health, don’t be ashamed to ask potential partners if they’ve been tested recently, too. Because unlike COVID, there aren’t vaccines for STIs (except HPV).

To recap: get tested. Speak up. Be safe. Don’t let your long-awaited sexual free-for-all fuck you in the…well, you get the idea…

Cover Photo: Adene Sanchez (Getty Images)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Demi Lovato Blasts LA Frozen Yogurt Shop For Its ‘Triggering’ Sugar-Free Items, You Tell ‘Em Girl! Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images) and The Bigg Chill

2/10 Babewatch: David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Is First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Girl, Perfect Opening For the Hoff to Make a Comeback Read more here. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/10 January Jones Goes Topless on Instagram Saying She Couldn’t ‘Find a Top to Do These Trousers Justice’ (Fine, We Accept This) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 56-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova Goes Full-Frontal For Sultry Vogue Cover, Better Her Than Us Read more here. Photo: Sergi Alexander / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 Mandatory Man: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Tells Ryan Reynolds Dudes Appreciate His Muscles More Than Women, Plus Hilarious Jokes About His Men’s Health Cover Read more here. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in California: Man in Bear Suit Attempts to Walk From LA to San Francisco Without Getting Shot or Run Over Read more here. Photo: @iambearson (Instagram)



7/10 Harry Styles Gives ‘The Little Mermaid’ a Watermelon Sugar Masculinity Makeover, And We Dig It Read more here. Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

8/10 Controversial Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Mysteriously Disappear From Spotify, Possible He and Guests Accidentally Smoked Them Read more here. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 Kourtney Kardashian Sucks Travis Barker’s Thumb in Gag-Worthy Instagram Video We Refuse to Quit Watching Read more here. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Machine Gun Kelly Launching Unisex Nail Polish Brand (If This Is What Attracts Megan Fox, We Guess We’d Try It?) Read more here. Photo: @machinegunkelly (Instagram Stories)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.