Controversial Joe Rogan Podcast Episodes Mysteriously Disappear From Spotify, Possible He and Guests Accidentally Smoked Them

Even shock jocks have their limits. Joe Rogan, creator of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, has run up against some content restrictions at Spotify. Over 40 episodes of his show have been mysteriously removed from the streaming platform’s catalog.

Spotify has not offered reasons for the episodes’ removal, though given the guest roster of some of them, it isn’t hard to guess why. Among the censored interviews are those involving conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, and comedian Chris D’Elia (who has been accused of violating federal child pornography laws).

Other axed broadcasts featured dubious science from guests like “biohacker” and Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey, who has advocated a high-fat diet for health (with no legitimate studies to back it) and procedures like “penis zapping” and “butthole sunning.”

The pruning comes only a year after Spotify became the sole platform for Rogan’s content, which previously amassed 8.41 million subscribers on YouTube. The deal netted the host a cool $100 million, so it’s no wonder that he doesn’t give AF if the streaming service slashes some inventory.

“There were a few episodes they didn’t want on their platform, and I was like ‘OK, I don’t care,’” Rogan reportedly said. For $100 million, we could not care about a lot of things, too!

Seriously, though, Joe, maybe you should screen your guests a little more carefully (and smoke a little less). Not everyone deserves the air time.

Cover Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Stringer (Getty Images)

