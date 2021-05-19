Joe Rogan Whines on Podcast Straight White Men Won’t Be Allowed to Talk, Meanwhile Gets Paid Millions to Talk and Be White

Cancel culture brings out the worst in people. And you can tell who is deathly terrified of being canceled by how much they whine about it. The latest celebrity to bemoan social media’s tendency to rake controversial people over the coals (many of whom definitely deserve it) is Joe Rogan.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the out-of-touch podcaster was interviewing comedian Joe List when the conversation turned into a bitch session about how oppressive the “woke mob” is.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” the 53-year-old millionaire (who is dangerously close to being irrelevant) complained. “It’ll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk.”

Let’s put this asinine comment into perspective. Rogan is a straight white male. His podcast, on which he can spew verbal diarrhea on any topic, was acquired by Spotify in a $100 million dollar deal. For him to complain that white men are being silenced is so stupid it barely merits a reply (much less this post).

But here we are. And suffice to say, Rogan’s hot take got Twitter talking – and it was, unsurprisingly, all smack. (As it should be.)

Joe Rogan says that if the Woke Mob wins, straight white men won’t be allowed to talk. Straight white men – victims since… [checks every history book] absolutely never. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 18, 2021

“Once again I am being silenced,” Joe Rogan yelled into his megaphone that was immediately uploaded online and downloaded by millions of people. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 18, 2021

Joe Rogan isn’t on Fear Factor anymore but he’s still getting paid to feed people shit. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 18, 2021

If we were silencing White Men, Joe Rogan, wouldn’t we start with your loud fucking ass? And then shut Bernie Sanders the fuck up? — Afro Chingona-Excessively Black (@RealKHiveQueenB) May 18, 2021

Guys like Joe Rogan not being allowed to talk sounds like a win for humanity in general. https://t.co/VWJSTDlvoI — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 18, 2021

Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up? If you start the clock in 1787 they’ve had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion. https://t.co/ZsIwzZnmCT — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 18, 2021

If you’re a fan of Joe Rogan, now’s the time to quit him and everything he stands for (i.e. white male privilege). Like this guy said…

The biggest issue with Joe Rogan isn’t bigotry or toxic masculinity or whatever, it’s that he constantly holds himself out as curious in a diverse array of perspectives, yet only ever brings on guests that agree w/ his POV or aren’t well-versed/interested enough to challenge it. — Q. Anthony (FKA Andray Domise) (@andraydomise) May 18, 2021

Need a little motivation to give up your favorite (but terribly flawed) podcast? How about this…

I met a man who told me he doesn’t know anything about Joe Rogan beyond fear factor. I’ve never been more aroused. — Mala (@mala_munoz) May 18, 2021

The less we hear from or about Joe Rogan, the better. Good riddance, man. The woke mob can’t do away with you soon enough.

Cover Photo: YouTube

