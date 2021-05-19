Culture / Entertainment
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Whines on Podcast Straight White Men Won’t Be Allowed to Talk, Meanwhile Gets Paid Millions to Talk and Be White

by Mandatory Editors

Cancel culture brings out the worst in people. And you can tell who is deathly terrified of being canceled by how much they whine about it. The latest celebrity to bemoan social media’s tendency to rake controversial people over the coals (many of whom definitely deserve it) is Joe Rogan.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the out-of-touch podcaster was interviewing comedian Joe List when the conversation turned into a bitch session about how oppressive the “woke mob” is.

“You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem,” the 53-year-old millionaire (who is dangerously close to being irrelevant) complained. “It’ll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk.”

Let’s put this asinine comment into perspective. Rogan is a straight white male. His podcast, on which he can spew verbal diarrhea on any topic, was acquired by Spotify in a $100 million dollar deal. For him to complain that white men are being silenced is so stupid it barely merits a reply (much less this post).

But here we are. And suffice to say, Rogan’s hot take got Twitter talking – and it was, unsurprisingly, all smack. (As it should be.)

If you’re a fan of Joe Rogan, now’s the time to quit him and everything he stands for (i.e. white male privilege). Like this guy said…

Need a little motivation to give up your favorite (but terribly flawed) podcast? How about this…

The less we hear from or about Joe Rogan, the better. Good riddance, man. The woke mob can’t do away with you soon enough.

Cover Photo: YouTube

MORE NEWS: