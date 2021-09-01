Breaking: Joe Rogan Announces Covid Positive Test, Thanks Modern Medicine and Potentially Loses Half His Listeners in 1 Fell Swoop

Talk about going viral in all the wrong ways! Joe Rogan is the latest celebrity to be stricken with Covid. He made the announcement in an Instagram video.

“I GOT COVID,” the podcaster captioned the vid, in which he definitely looked worn-down. “My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all.”

Rogan even thanked modern medicine in the video, which is pretty rich, given that only a few weeks ago, he railed against vaccine passports and said they would bring the country “one step closer to dictatorship.”

“When you give people freedom, you let them do whatever the fuck they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive,” he insisted on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Um…yeah…how’s that working out for you, Joe? Are you succeeding, growing, and thriving? Because you look pretty ill and like you need to lie down.

In even more irony, it was recently announced that ticket holders for Rogan’s aforementioned Nashville show would be required to show a negative Covid test in order to enter Bridgestone Arena.

Now all of that is moot because Rogan is down for the count. We gotta give it up to coronavirus: it sure knows how to strike its most fervent disbelievers and knock them right off their anti-vax pedestals with aplomb.

