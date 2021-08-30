Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire and Recreates Wedding to Kim Kardashian at ‘Donda’ Listening Party (Moving On Is Going Well…)

So. Kanye West is doing well. Not.

The born-again rapper who recently split from model Irina Shayk has been hosting listening parties for his forthcoming album Donda…and he’s clearly stuck in the past. Among the desperate cries for attention he’s incorporated into his live act so far are crying over losing his family and having his soon-to-be-ex-wife show up in bondage.

The latest blast from the past took place at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Kanye recreated the childhood home he shared with his mother (after whom the album is named). As if that weren’t nostalgia-indulging enough, he also recreated his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian, who appeared onstage in a white Balenciaga Couture wedding dress.

Kim and Kanye leaving the Donda listening event pic.twitter.com/CWLunRudyK — dondasplace (@dondasplace) August 27, 2021

Oh, and he set himself on fire.

No word on which of these stunts was most painful.

Is Kanye a tortured artist? Marketing genius? Pathetic loser? Maybe all of the above. One thing’s for sure: his fans’ patience is running out.

“Please for the love of god drop this album,” one person tweeted.

“OKAY? NOW WHERE IS IT?” another implored.

“I have a feeling this album is going to be overhyped,” a third opined. (Ya think?)

By the time this LP finally drops, everyone is going to be over this pity party and its guest of honor.

Cover Photo: Twitter

MORE NEWS: