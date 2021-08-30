Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire and Recreates Wedding to Kim Kardashian at ‘Donda’ Listening Party (Moving On Is Going Well…)
So. Kanye West is doing well. Not.
The born-again rapper who recently split from model Irina Shayk has been hosting listening parties for his forthcoming album Donda…and he’s clearly stuck in the past. Among the desperate cries for attention he’s incorporated into his live act so far are crying over losing his family and having his soon-to-be-ex-wife show up in bondage.
The latest blast from the past took place at Soldier Field in Chicago, where Kanye recreated the childhood home he shared with his mother (after whom the album is named). As if that weren’t nostalgia-indulging enough, he also recreated his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian, who appeared onstage in a white Balenciaga Couture wedding dress.
Kim and Kanye leaving the Donda listening event pic.twitter.com/CWLunRudyK
— dondasplace (@dondasplace) August 27, 2021
Oh, and he set himself on fire.
#Donda pic.twitter.com/ifK1Tbr7iW
— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 27, 2021
No word on which of these stunts was most painful.
Is Kanye a tortured artist? Marketing genius? Pathetic loser? Maybe all of the above. One thing’s for sure: his fans’ patience is running out.
“Please for the love of god drop this album,” one person tweeted.
“OKAY? NOW WHERE IS IT?” another implored.
“I have a feeling this album is going to be overhyped,” a third opined. (Ya think?)
By the time this LP finally drops, everyone is going to be over this pity party and its guest of honor.
Cover Photo: Twitter
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)