Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant

The Terminator is here, and he wants to save us all from coronavirus. Yes, action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has some strong opinions on the state of the pandemic – and how to prevent further spread of Covid. He shared his views recently with CNN’s Alex Vindman and Bianna Golodryga.

“There is a virus here — it kills people,” Schwarzenegger said, “and the only way we prevent it is get vaccinated, get masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about ‘well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.”

The 74-year-old former governor of California continued: “Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask — but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. You are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you.”

Schwarzenegger has been a visible and vocal champion of social distancing, face masks, and Covid vaccinations since the pandemic began. Earlier this year, he shared a video of himself getting a shot in the arm at Dodger Stadium.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine,” he captioned the vid.

If only the Terminator himself could swoop in and save us all – not just from the deadly coronavirus and the Delta variant but from Covidiots everywhere. As the Terminator famously said, “Come with me if you want to live.”

