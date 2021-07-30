Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’

After springing onto the scene in the 1980s, Val Kilmer was one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Then, after being subjected to media objectification and all that other fun stuff, the next generation replaced him. Now, Amazon Studios’ documentary, Val, includes forty years’ worth of footage shot by Kilmer himself throughout his childhood and career—which will provide a look at the talented and often misunderstood actor’s highs making films like Top Gun and Tombstone and his eventual battle with throat cancer. Check out the trailer below?

Amazon describes Val as a “raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary [that] reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.” Val was directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, produced by Kilmer, whose son narrates the film. It arrives on Prime Video on August 6. Kilmer has a diverse and extensive filmography so narrowing down his best roles is perhaps a daunting task. Ahead of his found-footage documentary and his upcoming reprisal of “Ice Man” in Top Gun: Maverick, we attempt to do just that.

1/9 9. Elvis, 'True Romance (1993)' You never even see Kilmer’s face in True Romance, but you feel his presence. As Christian Slater’s imaginary friend, he’s one of the best on-screen Elvis impersonators ever.

2/9 8. Madmartigan, 'Willow (1988)' Kilmer plays a disgraced knight who teams up with Willow, giving the quest and the film the swashbuckling charisma it craves. Willow isn’t necessarily the classic people hype it up to be but Kilmer is fantastic in it nonetheless...even if he’s obviously George Lucas’ fantasy version of Han Solo.



3/9 7. Perry Van Shrike, 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)' Kilmer and Robert Downey Jr. Shine in Shane Black’s reinvention of the buddy cop formula he helped invent. Kilmer’s dry/blunt comedy as Perry is on point and perfectly matched with Downey’s signature smartass.

4/9 6. Ted ‘Ice Man’ Kzinski, 'Top Gun (1986)' There is no Maverick without Ice Man. And not in a homoerotic volleyball sort of way.



5/9 5. Chris Shiherlis, 'Heat (1995)' Michael Mann’s Heat is obviously a showcase for Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Still, Kilmer manages to make what should be a lackluster romantic subplot interesting while simultaneously holding his own with two of the greatest actors ever. Not his best or worst performance, but easily one of his best films.

6/9 4. Chris Knight, 'Real Genius (1985)' Kilmer’s second starring role sees him play an irreverent genius tasked with mentoring a younger genius. Kilmer’s charisma and humor somehow allow him to seemingly go from slacker to geopolitical warrior; carrying a movie with a surprising amount of heart.



7/9 3. Nick Rivers, 'Top Secret! (1984)' If you didn’t know this was Kilmer’s first feature role, well, you wouldn’t know. Top Secret! is a parody film and, unlike Leslie Nielson in Naked Gun, Kilmer’s Nick Rivers is an actual character. Peculiar, yes, but an idiot. Throw in some impressive musical performances, a bit of charm, and more of Kilmer’s heart.

8/9 2. Jim Morrison, 'The Doors (1991)' Kilmer looks like Morrison, sings like Morrison, and deteriorates like Morrison. Unlike in some musician biopics, Kilmer’s performance is anything but one-note; altering between the psychedelic trip of Morrison’s mind and a “historical” account of his band. It’s dark, destructive, and hard to watch. Don't do drugs kids.



9/9 1. Doc Holliday, 'Tombstone (1993)' Kilmer has always been a team player. Even at the height of his fame, he took roles like True Romance which, again, doesn't even show his face. That said, his work in Tombstone is as a next-level supporting player. Among a stellar cast, Kilmer is the clear standout. Everything he does portraying Doc Holiday is indelibly cool, brutal and, then, touching.

