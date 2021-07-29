Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Twenty-five years later, 1996’s Space Jam starring Michael Jordan is a cult classic. In the time since, there’s been plenty talk of a sequel; however, when Jordan passed, no baller in their right mind wanted to team up with the Looney Tunes and take his place. Enter LeBron James. Someone who’s not only in the conversation for one of the all-time great NBA players but seems to fancy himself Jordan’s successor. Case in point: Space Jam: A New Legacy. So, is James’ two-hour Warner Bros. commercial—which showcases every IP the studio owns as to indoctrinate children—better than its predecessor? In this edition of Mandatory Movie Battles, we pit Space Jam against Space Jam: A New Legacy and see who’s the real GOAT.
Cover Photo: Warner Bros.
Mandatory Movie Battles: Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wrath of Man’ vs. ‘The Gentlemen’
1/5
The Baller
Space Jam: A New Legacy wants us to think about the GOAT basketball debate. Who’s the best actor? We don’t care. While James probably should warrant a point for his acting skills (both on and off the court), Jordan deserves this one just for being Jordan. The original Space Jam doesn't ask much of Jordan as a thespian, but it does take full advantage of his legacy, making carrying a movie child’s play. Literally.
Winner: Space Jam
2/5
Story
In Space Jam, Jordan is lassoed by Yosemite Sam and sucked into the underground world of the Looney Tunes. In Space Jam: A New Legacy, James enters the Server-Verse, the studio’s virtual reality where the Tunes and other WB properties exist. The latter explanation—which vaguely attempts to ground Space Jam in reality—is unnecessary. Embrace the ridiculousness, stop taking jabs at Zack Snyder’s Snyder-Verse, and focus more on basketball. The game is barely a part of Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Winner: Space Jam
-
3/5
The Looney Tunes
One of the best aspects of both these movies is the Looney Tunes. The original film did right by Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang, with each emulating the Mel-Blanc-voiced Tunes we know/knew and loved. Here, Space Jam: A New Legacy does its best. The characters do mostly stay true to the Tunes. On top of that, the recruitment process showcases the characters for a younger audience unfamiliar with them.
Space Jam: A New Legacy feels like it was written fifteen years ago, with the Tunes living in versions of The Matrix, Harry Potter, and Austin Powers—children don’t know these movies, and adults are just overwhelmed and distracted by WB overload—the sea of cosplayers watching a basketball game that’s impossible to follow. Now, we could just be upset that they de-sexualized Lola Bunny (which is actually a needed change)—a character that perverted our minds at a young age and made us a menace to society. The Tunes do feel like the Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy...even if Bugs Bunny pulling an Easter Sunday at the end is laughable.
Winner: Space Jam: A New Legacy
4/5
The Monstars vs. The Goon Squad
The Monstars are actually developed in Space Jam. At first, the enslaved aliens are a joke; however, once they steal the talent of NBA stars, they are terrifying. By the end of the film, they’re forced to give up their powers but finally gain their freedom. There's a metaphor for social justice in there somewhere. Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Goon Squad, despite some cool abilities, don’t factor into the story in a way that makes us care.
Winner: Space Jam
-
5/5
This Guy (And Soundtrack)
Michael Jordan and Bill Murray were two of the biggest icons in ‘90s sports/entertainment. Throwing Murray into Space Jam for next to no reason is such a mic drop. Speaking of icons and mics, Space Jam’s soundtrack is iconic. In addition to the jams seared into your memory, it features a Bus Bunny rap called “Buggin,” which was written by Jay-Z alongside Oscar-nominated composer, James Newton Howard—who also wrote the film’s score.
Space Jam: A New Legacy gives us Notorious P.I.G. Really?
Winner: Space Jam
Mandatory Movie Battles: Who Had the Better Heist, Netflix’s ‘This Is a Robbery’ vs. ‘Ocean’s 11’
You can’t compete with a classic. While there are moments in Space Jam: A New Legacy that embrace the spirit of the original, it’s ultimately held back by being one big WB commercial that does little for nostalgia. Therefore, James’ romp will fade into infamy and the image of Jordan’s half-court dunk will remain.
Overall Winner: Space Jam
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.