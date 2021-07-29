Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The Looney Tunes

One of the best aspects of both these movies is the Looney Tunes. The original film did right by Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the gang, with each emulating the Mel-Blanc-voiced Tunes we know/knew and loved. Here, Space Jam: A New Legacy does its best. The characters do mostly stay true to the Tunes. On top of that, the recruitment process showcases the characters for a younger audience unfamiliar with them.

Space Jam: A New Legacy feels like it was written fifteen years ago, with the Tunes living in versions of The Matrix, Harry Potter, and Austin Powers—children don’t know these movies, and adults are just overwhelmed and distracted by WB overload—the sea of cosplayers watching a basketball game that’s impossible to follow. Now, we could just be upset that they de-sexualized Lola Bunny (which is actually a needed change)—a character that perverted our minds at a young age and made us a menace to society. The Tunes do feel like the Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy...even if Bugs Bunny pulling an Easter Sunday at the end is laughable.

Winner: Space Jam: A New Legacy