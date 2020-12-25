Culture / Entertainment / Sports

Michael Jordan Goes Full-MJ When It Comes to Serving Beer at His Golf Course

by Christopher Osburn

The rest of us are living in 2020, but Michael Jordan is living in 2030. That’s because, the NBA Hall-of-Famer and arguably the greatest player of all time, has a pretty unique and futuristic way to deliver food and drinks at his golf course. Instead of trudging back to the clubhouse for snacks or having someone deliver them on a golf cart, at Jordan’s golf course, they’re dropped off via drone.

At The Grove XXIII, the former NBA player’s new luxury golf course in Florida, you can order food and drinks that will be dropped off by a flying robot. Golf.com posted the Instagram video showing former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki getting a sack of snacks from a drone. While this video is great, we do have one question: who’s the guy driving by on a motorbike and why? Sadly, we’ll probably never know.

According to Golf.com, the drones don’t just deliver sack lunches or bags of chips, they can also bring beers like Stella Artois and Bud Light.

Don’t get your hopes up about enjoying these drone-based snacks and beers. Unless you’re a multimillionaire, Al Czervik, Judge Smails, or a close friend of MJ’s, there’s a pretty good chance you’re not going to be playing at this ridiculously exclusive club anytime soon. So far, there are less than 100 members.

There is a silver lining. In case you didn’t know it, you can buy a six-pack of Bud Light and a bag of chips for less than $10. Drone delivery not included.

Photo: twitter.com/CaroWozniacki

