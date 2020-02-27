Michael Jordan Inadvertently Refreshes the Cry Meme With Emotional Speech for Kobe Bryant and Daughter

The circle of life never fails. Even as the sports world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, the internet is celebrating the rebirth of the “Crying Jordan” meme. As tears ran down Michael Jordan’s cheeks at a memorial service earlier this week, the legendary basketball player made fun of the moist-faced meme during his eulogy of Bryant and Bryant’s daughter Gianna. “I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this ‘cause I didn’t want to see that [crying meme] for the next three or four years,” Jordan said. “That is what Kobe Bryant does to me.”

The meme in question was inspired by Jordan’s speech at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction over a decade ago, during which he turned on the waterworks several times. The image became an internet sensation, allowing social media users to express defeat or disappointment in a range of situations, from professional sports losses to personal heartbreak. We’ve rounded up the best Michael Jordan crying memes currently circulating on the interwebs — and they’re so funny you won’t be able to stop yourself from weeping.

Cover Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer (Getty Images)

