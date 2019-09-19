Michael Jordan’s New Tequila Likely to Give the ‘Air Hangover’ You Always Dreamt Of

NBA legend Michael Jordan can now put co-owner of a tequila company on his fairly impressive resume. As if running a top-tier sporting shoe line, being the greatest basketball athlete and owning a team wasn’t enough, Jordan is launching Cincoro Tequila, a work in progress since 2016, later this month. Spanish for “five” and “gold,” the brand name salutes Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and its other founding fathers: NBA owners Jeanie Buss (LA Lakers), Wes Edens (Milwaukee Bucks), Emilia Fazzalari, and Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics). They chatted, they ate, waxed poetic about their mutual enjoyment of Mexico’s native spirit, then most likely got drunk and hit the golf course. That’s when they decided to create their own tequila, described in a press release as “ultra-smooth, naturally rich, complex and delicious.” Because when you’re the GOAT, you go for the gold in all arenas. Jordan’s new tequila is likely to give you the “air hangover” you always dreamt of.

Photo: Cinco Spirits

