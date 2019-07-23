The Best Bargain Basement Tequilas For National Tequila Day

There’s such thing as cheap tequila and then there’s really cheap tequila. Penny-pinching drinkers run the risk of really ruining their evening and the next day with bargain bottles. Plus, the cheap stuff can be really rough — burning hot, liquid fire rough. If you’re on a budget and have to hit the bottom shelf for National Tequila Day on July 24, we’ve found a handful of affordable bottles under $20 that you probably won’t regret the next day. Check them all out below and don’t forget to chug a lot of water when the party finally winds down. You’ll thanks us the morning after.

Photo: Michael Dlle / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/6 Camarena Silver This 100 percent blue agave tequila will only set you back around $18, but it’s light, vegetal, and perfectly suited for slow sipping, shots, or mixing into a mixed drink. Photo: Camarena

2/6 Cazadores Blanco For around $18 you can nab yourself a bottle of this strangely complex tequila. Agave-forward with subtle spices, this is probably the best budget tequila on the market. Photo: Cazadores

3/6 Espolon Blanco Espolon has recently gained a bit of a following in the bartending community for its versatility. It doesn’t hurt that a bottle of this well-made juice is only around $18. Photo: Espolon

4/6 Lunazul Blanco This high-quality, 100 percent blue agave tequila will only cost you around $18. But, even though it’s cheap, that doesn’t mean you lose any flavor. It’s full of citrus and tropical fruit flavors. Photo: Lunazul



5/6 Pueblo Viejo Blanco Surprisingly smooth and clean, this tequila is well-suited for all of your favorite cocktails. Plus, at around $15 for a bottle, you’re definitely going to get your money’s worth. Photo: Pueblo Viejo

6/6 Suaza Silver There’s no better budget tequila than Suaza Silver. For around $10 you can get a great mixer for a margarita, paloma, or party shots. Photo: Suaza

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.