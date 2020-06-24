Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Cheap Gins

When it comes to gin, you definitely don’t have to spend a month’s rent to get a great bottle. But, on the other hand, you definitely don’t want to grab a plastic-handled bottle or bottom-shelf swill. Even if your gin and tonics resemble the classic cocktail while you drink them, the morning after will be rough. You don’t need to start your Saturday or Sunday morning (or Tuesday for that matter) with a skull-shattering headache because you spent too little or didn’t do enough research on your gin.

Fear not, we’re here to help. We did the work for you so all you need to do is enjoy some bargain gin. That’s because we came up with a top 10 list of the best cheap gins on the market. Check them all out below.

Photo: Mario Gutiérrez (Getty Images)

1/10 Citadelle Gin This French gin has stacked up the awards in the last few years. Yet, somehow the price hasn’t risen too much. This well-balanced gin is full of hints of citrus, peppercorns, and various herbs. It’s sweet and light and pairs perfectly with citrus and hot, summer days. Price: $20 Photo: Citadelle

2/10 New Amsterdam Gin New Amsterdam is a bargain brand. That’s why their vodka made our bargain list for that spirit. But, just because they don’t cost much, that doesn’t make them poor quality. The brand’s gin is sweet and full of citrus fruit flavors. Price: $10 Photo: New Amsterdam



3/10 Prairie Organic Gin The word “organic” doesn’t usually mean bargain. But, in this scenario, it definitely does. This juniper-driven gin is certified organic and perfect for your favorite gin-based drinks. Price: $15 Photo: Prairie Organic

4/10 Tanqueray Gin Like Beefeater, you might assume the Tanqueray is pricier than it actually is. While it’s definitely not a plastic-handled bargain, it’s less than it should be (don’t tell them). It’s a well-balanced gin with juniper up front, followed closely behind by angelica root, licorice, and coriander. Price: $20 Photo: Tanqueray



5/10 Treaty Oak Waterloo No. 9 Gin You might be surprised to hear that this gin was produced in Texas. Well, it is and it’s full of floral sweetness, spicy juniper, and a long smooth finish perfect for a martini or whatever gin-based cocktail you enjoy. Price: $20 Photo: Treaty Oak

6/10 Beefeater Gin There’s a reason you know the name Beefeater. And no, we’re not talking about the British guards that adorn the bottle, we’re talking about the brand. It’s because this 94-proof, juniper-heavy gin is pretty much as classic as it gets. Plus, it’s cheap. Price: $15 Photo: Beefeater



7/10 Broker's Gin This nuanced gin is made from 10 different botanicals. The result is a very dry, perfect mixing gin. Also, since it’s 47 percent ABV, you definitely don’t need to drink a lot of it to get your buzz on. Price: $20 Photo: Broker's

8/10 Gordon's Gin There’s a reason Gordon’s is James Bond’s go-to gin. If 007 drinks it, you can bet it will make our list. This might be cheap, but it’s entrenched in over 250 years of history. That’s good enough for our gin and tonics. Price: $15 Photo: Gordon's



9/10 Kirkland London Dry Gin If you’ve never thrown any of Costsco’s liquor into your cart on your way to grab a 10 pound barrel of mac and cheese, you’re really missing out. The brand’s Kirkland London Dry Gin is loaded with juniper, lemon and lime flavors. Price: $10 Photo: Kirkland

10/10 Seagram's Extra Dry Gin When you think of Seagram’s, you might think of ginger ale. Well, the company also makes liquor, so you should start thinking about their gin. That’s because it’s one of the best mixing gins ever made and anyone with a home bar would be silly not to have at least one bottle on hand at all times. Price: $10 Photo: Seagram's

