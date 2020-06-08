Living / Food & Drink
vodkas

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Cheap Vodkas

by Christopher Osburn

It’s no secret that in the alcohol world, vodka has a pretty bad reputation. It’s the go-to for easy college-age shots, a mixer when you want to get drunk without tasting any alcohol, and the second ingredient in the frat-house favorite Redbull and vodka. We’re not here to dispel those rumors. Facts are facts and vodka is what it is. But, just because it’s the base for your jungle juice, that doesn’t mean that it can’t be well-made, nuanced, and flavorful. Plus, it’s a myth that all vodkas taste the same. Don’t believe us? Try blind taste-testing five random brands and you’ll see what we mean.

On the other hand, there are a lot of harsh, bottom-of-the-barrel, low-quality, killer hangover-inducing vodkas on the market. Many of these brands draw you in like a siren’s song with their $10 price tag and plastic handle. Don’t listen to them. You’ll walk up the next day feeling like your boat crashed into the rocks head-first over and over again. Fear not. There are bargains to be had. We made a list of the 10 best cheap vodkas to sip and mix with. Check them all out below.

Photo: Cris Cantón (Getty Images)

Day drinker: The 10 Best Seasonal Summer Cocktails to Sip in the Sun

Ranked: The Mandatory 10 Best Gins to Drink

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.