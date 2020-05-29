RANKED! The Mandatory 10 Best Gins to Drink
Photo: Luis Cagiao Photography (Getty Images)
When it comes to warm-weather drinking, there are few spirits better than gin. The distilled spirit well-known for its juniper berry flavor (as well as various other herbs and botanicals based on which gin you purchase) is light, refreshing, and mixes well into seasonally appropriate cocktails like gin & tonics, negronis, and gin gimlets.
But, since it’s so popular, there are myriad brands on the market. In fact, walking around (or perusing the websites) your local liquor store in search of the right bottle of gin can seem extremely daunting and time-consuming,
Fear not, we’re always here to help. That’s why we decided to not only list our picks for the best gins on the market, we also ranked them from 1-10. Check them all out below.
10.) Aviation
This versatile, smooth gin is more than just a celebrity brand. That’s because it was already popular and winning awards well before Ryan Reynolds bought it.
Photo: Aviation
9.) Bombay Sapphire
There’s a reason Bombay Sapphire is one of the most well-known gins in the world. It’s original London dry gin is “vapour infused” using 10 unique botanicals from all over the world.
Photo: Bombay Sapphire
8.) Fords
There’s a reason bartenders love Fords gin. This collaboration between master distiller Charles Maxwell from Thames Distillers and Simon Ford, this high-quality gin is coriander and juniper-centric with 7 other herbs and botanicals.
Photo: Fords
7.) Hendrick's
Another well-made Scottish gin, Hendrick’s gets its unique flavor profile from rose and cucumber. It also has 11 other herbs and botanicals. This might be the best gin for gin & tonic fans. There, we said it.
Photo: Hendrick’s
6.) Monkey 47
You might not think of Germany when thinking of gin, but maybe Monkey 47 will change your mind. Named for the 47 botanicals and the 47 percent alcohol inside, this gin is perfect for light, summery cocktails.
Photo: Monkey 47
5.) Plymouth
No gin list is complete without Plymouth. This simple, elegant, and smooth gin relies on only a handful of ingredients (only 7). The result is one of the most well-balanced gins on the market that works perfectly in your favorite gin-based cocktails.
Photo: Plymouth
4.) Roku
Suntory is more well known for its Japanese whisky. You might not realize that the brand released a really good gin a few years ago. The name translates to “six” and that’s exactly the number of ingredients in this gin. Also, it has nothing to do with the streaming device.
Photo: Suntory
3.) Sipsmith
This London dry gin was pretty much made to be mixed into a martini or gin & tonic. That’s because it starts with the juniper backbone gin fans love and moves into a symphony of citrus.
Photo: Sipsmith
2.) Tanqueray No. 10
You could opt for regular Tanqueray, but No. 10 is where the well-known brand really hits its stride. That’s because unlike some gins that rely on a heavy hand from juniper berries, No. 10 goes light on the flavors, instead opting for a more well-balanced gin.
Photo: Tanqueray
1.) The Botanist
In recent years, Scotland has begun to make a name for itself in the gin game and Botanist is one of the best. From the beloved Bruichladdich distillery on the sheep-filled island of Islay (most famous for peated whiskies), this herbaceous gin is made using 22 locally foraged berries, herbs, and other botanicals.
Photo: The Botanist