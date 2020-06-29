Mandatory Summer Cocktail Guide: 10 Trending Drinks Based on the Weirdest Year

It’s summer and we’re in the midst of the strangest year in modern history. Can you remember a time when your day-to-day life seemed more like a science fiction film? But, with all the weirdness surrounding us, it’s still summer. COVID-19 can’t stop the sun from shining and the temperatures from rising. It also can’t stop our thirst for fresh, seasonal cocktails. Check out some of our favorite drinks for the summer of coronavirus below.

1/10 Daiquiri When we mention daiquiris, we aren’t talking about the overly sweet, frozen variety. We mean the simple, fresh daiquiri with lime juice, simple syrup, and rum. Pair it with a good book and let your mind drift off to better days. Just make sure you aren’t reading The Stand.

2/10 Gin and Tonic Is there a drink that can make you feel more normal than a gin and tonic? This classic drink made up of gin, tonic, and lime is fresh and potent enough to make us forget about the strange times we’re living in.



3/10 Long Island Iced Tea Summers were made for Long Island iced tea (especially this summer). This "kitchen sink" cocktail has pretty much everything you need to relax and take it easy for a few minutes.

4/10 Margarita Summer nights spent grilling steak are perfectly suited for sipping on margaritas. The combination of triple sec, lime juice, and tequila is just what you need to temper the rich meat as well as the political discussions at the dinner table.



5/10 Mint Julep Bourbon, mint, sugar, and water. These are the simple, refreshing ingredients needed to make a mint julep. Even though the virus pushed the Kentucky Derby to fall, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this drink all summer.

6/10 Mojito Rum is one of the best summer spirits. One of the best rum-based summer drinks is the mojito. Made with rum, soda water, sugar, and mint, this classic seasonal beverage is great for getting your mind off of the upcoming elections.



7/10 Negroni Italians know a thing or two about relaxing. In these times, we all could take a cue from them and take a few minutes to sip on a Negroni (made with gin, Campari, and vermouth) before dinner.

8/10 Paloma Since we’re still ordering our groceries for pickup, the paloma is perfect for quarantine. Simply made of tequila and grapefruit soda, this is the perfect easy cocktail for being stuck at home during the summer.



9/10 Tom Collins We don’t know who Tom Collins is and we honestly don’t care. We’re just glad his cocktail, made with lemon juice, sugar, carbonated water, and gin is here to take our mind off of the fact that we have to wear a mask everywhere we go now.

10/10 Whiskey Highball Whiskey highballs have everything we want in a summer drink. For one thing, they’re full of whiskey, But, the other ingredient is soda water, making them refreshing, sparkling, crisp, and well suited for pairing with a game or two of euchre to get your mind off of the news.

