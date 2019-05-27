RANKED! The 6 Best Summer Whiskey Cocktails For Day Drinking

Photo: wundervisuals (Getty Images)

Longer days in summer mean more time for day drinking. But just because there’s more daylight doesn’t mean we want to waste it by filling up on crappy, neon-colored, cloyingly sweet cocktails. We like whiskey and we want to drink it in cocktail form whenever possible.

But not all summer whiskey drinks are created equal. That’s why we painstakingly sampled and rated the 6 best summery whiskey cocktails and ranked them for you. We did the hard work so you didn’t have to.

Disagree with our ranking? Hit us up on social media and tell us where we went wrong.

1/6 6. Old-Fashioned There’s never a bad time of year to enjoy an Old-Fashioned, but we think the combination of bourbon (or rye), Angostura bitters, sugar, and water begs to be drunk ever harder in the summer. Photo: ~UserGI15966731 (Getty Images)

2/6 5. Whiskey Sour The whiskey sour is pretty much the margarita for people who’d rather drink bourbon all day than tequila. The drink is made up of bourbon, fresh lemon juice, gum syrup, and sometimes contains a whipped egg white. It’s tangy, sweet, and pairs perfectly with grilled chicken and salmon. Photo: Maximilian Stock Ltd. (Getty Images)

3/6 4. Brown Derby This classic whiskey cocktail is perfectly suited for summer imbibing. Made with bourbon, honey syrup, and grapefruit juice, it’s named for the iconic Los Angeles restaurant of the same name. It’s delicious at any time of the year, but especially during a hot, summer day. Photo: Annabelle Breakey (Getty Images)

4/6 3. Bourbon Rickey If you’re a fan of gin-based cocktails, you’re probably aware of the Gin Rickey. To make this alternate version, simply replace the juniper-filled gin with your favorite bourbon. Combine it with fresh-squeezed lime juice and sparkling water and you’ve got the makings of a great summer day. Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Images)



5/6 2. Mint Julep No drink is more synonymous with summer drinking in the South. This Kentucky Derby favorite is made with bourbon (no other whiskey will do), mint leaves, sugar, and water. It pairs perfectly with fancy hats and burgers and steaks. Photo: Charles Wollertz (Getty Images) Related: Toast the Kentucky Derby With New Twists on the Mint Julep

6/6 1. Whiskey Highball The whiskey highball is the best whiskey-based cocktail for summer day drinking for a variety of reasons. For one thing, its ingredients are simple: whiskey (usually Scotch or Japanese whisky), soda water, and a lime if you’re into that sort of thing. And since it’s mostly water, you’ll stay hydrated while you play cornhole all day. Photo: imagenavi (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.