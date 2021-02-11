The Mandatory Valentine Pairing Guide For the Whiskeys You Love and the Chocolate You Need

Valentine’s Day is a very complicated holiday. For those in love and in committed relationships, it’s a day of sweet treats, flowers, heart-shaped boxes, and watching romantic comedies. For those folks who happen to be single on V-Day, it can be a depressing reminder of their own loneliness. But it can also be a day to show their independence. Either way, all three groups of people will probably eat some chocolate during the day. And, if you’re anything like us, nothing pairs better with chocolate than whiskey.

Regardless of if you’re single or in a relationship, you should spend the day drinking whiskey and eating chocolate. But you wouldn’t want to just grab a handful of chocolates and a random bottle of booze, right? That might not end up well. That’s why we’re here to help you pair your favorite chocolates with the best possible whiskeys. Check them all out below and either drown your sorrows in chocolate and alcohol or celebrate your love.

1/8 White Chocolate (Glenmorangie Lasanta Single Malt Scotch) If dark chocolate is on one end of the candy scale, white chocolate is on the other. This much sweeter, not very coca-centric chocolate pairs perfectly with a sherry finished whisky like Glenmorangie Lasanta. This beloved expression is matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in sherry butts. Photo: Glenmorangie

2/8 Peanut Butter Chocolate (Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon) Sure, you can go all peanut butter with this one by pairing it with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, but that’s a bit of overkill. To perfectly complement this rich, sweet treat, you’ll need a robust, high-proof whiskey like Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon. Photo: Old Grand-Dad



3/8 Mint Chocolate (Laphroaig 10 Single Malt Scotch) Minty chocolate works perfectly with the astringent, briny, smoky, herbal flavor of a great Islay whisky. We prefer Laphroaig 10. This whisky’s flavor is very strong, so it’s tempered and complemented by mint and chocolate. Photo: Laphroaig

4/8 Milk Chocolate (WhistlePig Piggyback) Milk chocolate can be overly creamy, sweet, and tooth-achingly good. It needs to be tempered to truly enjoy it. We suggest pairing it with a spicy rye whiskey like Whistlepig Piggyback. This 6-year-old whiskey is a great flavor accompaniment. Photo: WhistlePig



5/8 Sea Salt Chocolate (Ardbeg 10 Single Malt Scotch) If you’re a fan of a little salty with your sweet, you probably also enjoy a little brine in your whisky. Pairing a salty piece of chocolate with Ardbeg 10 is the way to go. This smoky, ocean-adjacent Scotch whisky is the perfect compliment. Photo: Ardbeg

6/8 Chocolate Truffle (Redbreast 12-Year-Old Irish Whiskey) Chocolate truffles are like little chocolate bombs. A lot is going on with them. To truly enjoy the flavor, they should be paired with a sweet, rich whiskey like Redbreast 12. Photo: Redbreast



7/8 Caramel and Chocolate (Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon) Caramel and chocolate are a perfect match. The caramel is sweet and gooey and the chocolate is rich and delicious. They deserve to be paired with something equally as bold. That’s why we go with high proof Wild Turkey 101. Photo: Wild Turkey

8/8 Dark Chocolate (Wyoming Whiskey) Dark chocolate can be overly bitter and sometimes a bit harsh. If you’re anything like us, you don’t enjoy it on its own. That’s why to get the most out of this bitter bite, you should pair it with a light, soft whiskey. Wyoming Whiskey is a wheated bourbon that completely fits the bill and will be a nice counterbalance to the strong chocolate flavor. Photo: Wyoming Whiskey

