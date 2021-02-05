Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
Valentine's Day

The Mandatory Valentine’s Day Guide to Finding a Girl (Any Girl) Just to Not Be Alone For a Day

by Mandatory Editors

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us. Normally, this is the time of year you thank your lucky stars that you’re still single and not that poor schmuck frantically buying flowers and chocolates at the last minute before schlepping to an overpriced romantic dinner with his sweetheart.

But after a year of self-isolation and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, you have to admit it: you’d rather have a bad, crazy, or even ugly girlfriend than spend one more night alone.

Sigh no more, gentlemen. We’re here to help you find someone special with whom to spend Feb. 14, come hell or high water. Without further ado, we present The Mandatory Valentine’s Day Guide to Finding a Girl (Any Girl) Just to Not Be Alone For a Day.

Cover Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill (Getty Images)

Safe is sexy: The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus

Stay away: 10 Friends Who Definitely Have Coronavirus and Should Be Avoided From Now Until Death

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.