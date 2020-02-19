10 Friends Who Definitely Have Coronavirus and Should Be Avoided From Now Until Death

It’s obviously cold and flu season and while most of us are diligently avoiding the sniffles, there’s more than the common cold to be wary of. Like, for example, the public health emergency we’re calling coronavirus that originated in mainland China. Officials say Americans shouldn’t be too concerned about the outbreak of coronavirus, but what if they’re wrong and you end up diseased? If you’re simply not sure or don’t want to take any chances, keep reading to discover the 10 friends you should avoid like the plague rather than contract coronavirus.

1/10 Teachers Sure, she's hot and totally nurturing, but she's also coddling the diseased on the daily. Avoid her like the plague, lest you contract coronavirus yourself.

2/10 Uber Drivers Your friend who's only Ubering to make ends meet might also be your friend who passes on illnesses. Ridesharing cars are like tiny coffins where sometimes ill people share spaces and pass illnesses like coronavirus. Just say no to these people and survive.

3/10 People That Care About Nothing You know the type. They say things like, "I can't be bothered to worry about stuff that hasn't happened yet." But they will worry when they're dying from coronavirus.

4/10 Anyone Who Brunches After 17 mimosas, who knows where their mouth has been? #coronavirus



5/10 Procreators Nothing spreads disease faster than children, which is why you must avoid the people who've spawned.

6/10 Jet-Setters Your friend who wants to collect experiences instead of objects is more likely to collect coronavirus. If they've been traveling, just say no to hanging out with them.

7/10 Friendly People These people say hello to everyone and generally engage in conversation with anyone. They''ll definitely die in the first wave, which is why you're losing their number for good.

8/10 People Who Enjoy Live Shows Your friend who loves live performances also definitely loves dying from coronavirus. Just say no to the people who aren't terrified to stand in an audience. They might not be scared now, but they will be once they're sick.



9/10 Service Industry Professionals Working in the service industry is one of the most horrifying and thankless jobs out there. So the fact that service industry workers are even more likely to catch coronavirus makes us feel for them. However, we don't feel so much that we're not going to stay away from them for good.

10/10 Those That Work With the Ill They're better known as health care professionals, but that title can't fool us. These are the people who work with the sick, which means they're probably getting sick. So unless you want coronavirus, delete these people outta your life. Stat!

Which of these people do you think has the highest chance of transmitting coronavirus? Let us know your pick in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.