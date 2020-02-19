The World / Living / Life Hacks
coronavirus

10 Friends Who Definitely Have Coronavirus and Should Be Avoided From Now Until Death

by Sabrina Cognata

It’s obviously cold and flu season and while most of us are diligently avoiding the sniffles, there’s more than the common cold to be wary of. Like, for example, the public health emergency we’re calling coronavirus that originated in mainland China. Officials say Americans shouldn’t be too concerned about the outbreak of coronavirus, but what if they’re wrong and you end up diseased? If you’re simply not sure or don’t want to take any chances, keep reading to discover the 10 friends you should avoid like the plague rather than contract coronavirus.

Photo: Urbazon (Getty Images)

Love me: The Michael Bloomberg Guide to Buying People’s Affection

The dating game: Is That Banana in Your Pocket Organic? And Other Updated Pick-Up Lines For Cultured People Who Hate Dating

Which of these people do you think has the highest chance of transmitting coronavirus? Let us know your pick in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.