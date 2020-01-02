Cannabis
stoned

The High Road: Millions of Americans Drive Stoned and Forget Where They’re Going, Study Finds

by Ken Franklin

The results are in. Americans are driving stoned all over God’s creation. According to the CDC’s latest Morbidity and Mortality Report, a whopping 12 million Americans cruised the nation’s highways and byways while high on the grass (and that’s not even counting weed hangovers). As the government continues to make new discoveries about pot, researchers are beginning to understand what stoners already know. Toking up can seriously alter a driver’s behavior, including reaction time, perception, and doughnut consumption. But most importantly, operating a vehicle while high can cause drivers to forget where the hell they’re going in the first place. If you or someone you love is currently lost while driving, consider checking out the locations below. And if all else fails, stop by the local Krispy Kreme. They’re bound to turn up sooner or later.

Photo: Dirk Anschutz (Getty Images)

