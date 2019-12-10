MacGyver of Marijuana: 8 Ways to Smoke Weed When You Think You’ve Got Nothing to Smoke From

Everything in life is about perspective. It’s quite simple to see the silver lining of a “bad” situation, much like it’s easy to make your own smoking device out of just about anything with the right attitude. When you’re left dry but not high, it’s time to turn to the unlicensed MacGyver of marijuana (that’s us). As weed continues to become more widely accepted than ever, it makes sense we’d be able to whip up some homemade paraphernalia out of ordinary household items. Just be careful that what you’re using is safe for your lungs and other working organs (ahem, vapers). There’s nothing wrong with rolling up a good old-fashioned doobie, but if you’re without papers, roll up your sleeves and learn eight exciting ways to invent your own weed pipe, or our name isn’t Mandatory (or MacGyver).

1/8 The Water Bottle Fish through your recycling for a discarded plastic bottle. Clean it, then poke a hole in the side of the bottle. On the mouth of the bottle, place aluminum foil in the shape of a bowl and poke some holes in it. Place some weed in the bowl, light it, and smoke from the hole on the side.

2/8 An Apple Pipe When you think you have nothing to smoke out of, there's always an apple. Smoking out of an apple is the tastiest way to get high. It's also one of the easiest. To turn an apple into a pipe, take something skinny like a pen or metal straw and use it to carve a hole through the top (this is for your bowl). When you're about halfway through the core, stop carving. Then take your carving instrument and poke another hole through the side. This will make your mouthpiece. Pack the top with mota, light that sucker up, and inhale from the side.

3/8 The Nug Method You're going to need a bigger nug of weed to pull this off. Take it and hold it by its stem. Light the tip on fire. Just the tip. You don't want to engulf the whole thing in flames. Once the tip is smoking, suck in the smoke from another part of the nug that isn't burning. Look, it sounds insane, but it's not. We learned it from watching this. Once you see it, it'll make sense.

4/8 Cigga-Weed What you're going to find out is every time you think you have nothing to smoke out of, you actually do. If you or someone around you has cigarettes, you can actually roll a joint with it. First, take the cigarette and roll it back and forth between your fingers to loosen it up. You're going to want to avoid tearing the paper. Very carefully pull out the tobacco with a pair of tweezers. Once it's hallowed out, fill it with weed, just like you would with a cone. Pack it in there tightly and enjoy your smoke.



5/8 Firecracker S'mores: The World's Easiest Edible Once you learn how to make a firecracker, you can always get high...as long as you have the ingredients. Firecrackers are basically s'mores with toasted weed. Take your graham cracker, slather it with Nutella (or peanut butter), sprinkle toasted weed on top, add a marshmallow, and melt that gloriousness in a toaster oven. For specifics, check out this firecracker recipe here.

6/8 Rolling With Other Paper Rolling papers aren't the other way to make a joint. In a pinch, any sort of fine paper will do. Like the paper from the phone book, which we recommend because what else are you doing with it? Then roll a joint just like you normally would. Add a crutch. Congrats. You're the MacGyver of weed now.

7/8 Hot Knife You'll need two knives and a source of fire (we recommend the stove) to get high this way. Over a medium flame, heat up the knives until they're red as the devil. Once they are, place a piece of bud on one of the knives and squash it with the other knife. Then inhale.

8/8 Gravity Bong A gravity bong will do the trick in a pinch. All you need is a 2-liter bottle and a sink. First, cut the bottle in half. Next, insert a bowl made of aluminum foil into the mouth of the bottle and poke holes into it. Then place that into a bucket/sink/bigger bottle filled with water. Then put weed onto the foil, light it, and pull the bottle up but not out of the water so it fills with smoke. Finally, push down on the bottle so it goes into the water as you inhale. This will force the smoke upwards into your lungs and you will get high as hell.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever used to get stoned? Enlighten us with your stoner ingenuity in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.