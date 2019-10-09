Celebrity High: The Dopest Weed Products From People You Know (Because They’re Famous)

Ever since cannabis first grabbed a legal toehold in Colorado back in 2014, celebrities have been jumping into the weed game like drunken bros at a pool party. In all the excitement, the list of celebrity-branded and endorsed cannabis products has grown long and winding, and unfortunately comes with a lot of strings attached. Because more often than not, a famous name slapped on a jar of ganja is likely a cheap attempt at cashing in on a growing industry. Avoid any pot-falls with these eight weed brands born from celebrities who are true stoners putting their money where their mouth is. Because everyone deserves a great high. (Pizza toppings ordered while consuming marijuana are the sole responsibility of the customer).

1/8 Jason Gann The Aussie and pot-smoking, shit-talking dog of Wilfred fame has released a line of high-end outdoor pre-rolls. Though they are only available at a handful of locations in California, the collection of strains is nothing less than you'd expect from a man who made his living smoking weed on camera in a dog suit.

2/8 Lake Bell For smooth, sweet tasting vape pens (that won’t put you in the hospital), actress Lake Bell teamed up with her husband to bring the world Beboe. The brand boasts three diverse, yet simple offerings. An indica "Downtime" for your sleepy movie night, a sativa-based "Inspiration" for the morning grind, and a CBD "Calming" for a soft kiss of cannabis healing. There's also a line of pastilles in the off chance that you get cotton mouth.

3/8 Bob Marley While the idea of using a dead icon to sell products leaves a weird taste in our mouth, we have to admit, the weed Marley Natural sells is pretty damn tasty. Premium flower, weed accessories, and quality smoke-ware, are all cultivated with an eye for detail and naturalism. The company is even giving back with social empowerment projects in Jamaica and abroad.

4/8 Sigur Ros Have you ever wanted to talk in beautiful, high-pitched tones of elfin jabber? Sigur Ros' CBD gumdrops will have you singing enchanted rhymes about garden gnomes and sea serpents as you walk on rays of sunshine despite the fact that you forgot to wear shoes.



5/8 Mike Tyson Mike Tyson will knock you out with his collection of marijuana goodies. Seeking to become the new champ of cannabis culture, Tyson has poured his substantial energies into a business that offers rigorously tested indoor bud. Boasting signature strains, Tyson Ranch is a weed to watch (and smoke).

6/8 Wiz Khalifa Wiz Khalifa tests every joint his company sells. But for real, Khalifa invested millions into the Colorado cannabis scene to help build one of the largest grow-ops in the nation. While quantity doesn’t always beget quality, the strains of Khalifa Kush have been solid, with the rapper even putting his name on select batches of heavy-dose oil.

7/8 Tommy Chong The on-screen (and off-screen) stoner has had enough run-ins with the law to earn a lifetime of marijuana street cred. For a man who has smoked more joints than the rest of America combined, you can trust Chong's Choice to deliver some heady vibes every time out (and every puff in). There are even some cannabis-infused breath strips to keep your pre-roll stank breath pumping fresh.

8/8 Willie Nelson Willie Nelson may be the token stoner of aging country rockers, but the man knows a good high when he sees one. Like his very first hit way back in 1961, Nelson's assortment of weed products will get you so baked, you'll be talking to the walls like they're your summer camp bestie. Smoke the smoke of legends as you bathe in the same kush clouds that fill the back of Willie's tour bus. And learn about the farms that grow your outdoor broccoli while you're at it (if you can keep your eyes straight). It's a high straight from the heart.

