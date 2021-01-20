Pot For Shots: Michigan Dispensary Offers Free Weed to People Who Get the COVID Vaccine (Because Saving Your Own Life Isn’t Motivation Enough)

It’s hard to imagine anyone needs external motivation to get a COVID vaccine. You should be so lucky to get one – and if you truly don’t want it, step aside and let the rest of us get a turn. But one Michigan pot shop is enticing people to get vaccinated with an offer of free weed.

The promotion is called “Pot for Shots” and The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is behind it. Anyone who shows proof of a COVID vaccination at the dispensary receives a free pre-rolled joint.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic,” owner Jerry Millen said in a statement. “‘Pot for Shots’ is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic.”

For now, shots are limited across the country to primarily frontline health care workers and adults over 65, but in the coming months, more people will have access to the vaccine. And yet, a recent survey showed that around one-quarter of Americans will refuse to get vaccinated. Will free weed change their minds? We kind of doubt it, but if we lived in Michigan, we’d definitely take advantage of the vaccine and the complimentary joint. A few tokes are exactly what we need after this long and stressful pandemic.

Cover Photo: The Greenhouse of Walled Lake

