Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Blatantly Downplaying Disease on Social Media

Doctors can be cocky know-it-alls. Many are even said to have God complexes. Drew Pinsky (aka Dr. Drew of Loveline fame) is now officially on the list of overconfident assholes who are full of it and should know better. Why? Because the 62-year-old addiction medicine specialist has tested positive for COVID-19 after downplaying the deadly disease on social media.

Pinsky made the announcement in (what else) an Instagram post in which he’s shown lying in bed with an electrolyte beverage while his masked wife tends to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Drew Pinsky (@drdrewpinsky)

“Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positve day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative. #2020 #covid19 #youlive. Drew is home, under survelliance and fever is down. Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hppefully get well soon,” the caption read (typos, misspellings, and all).

Commenters weren’t letting the doc off easy.

“Drew, not trying to be an ass, but you spent so much time out and about. Traveling, partying it out at resorts, and acting like everything was fine. Sorry you caught it, but you brought that on yourself,” one wrote.

“Isn’t it supposed to be Drew that’s wearing the mask around his wife so as to try not to infect her..?” another asked.

But of course Pinsky couldn’t take this lying down. He later posted a video update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Drew Pinsky (@drdrewpinsky)

“COVID is no fun, I don’t recommend it, but I’m sort of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing,” he said. He added that he was “wishing for” a positive coronavirus test “because I had this terrible acute febrile illness and was testing negative, and if I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have. So COVID would explain the whole thing nicely and we have some many good treatments now for COVID. And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this.”

The irony of the diagnosis is that it comes after the good (bad) doctor went viral in the spring for claiming that the pandemic was a “press-induced panic” and that coronavirus was “way less serious than influenza.” He even went so far as to say it was more likely you’d get hit by an asteroid than die from COVID-19. (1.8 million people around the world would disagree if they were alive to do so.) A month after those comments, he posted a video apologizing. “I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong,” he said.

But he didn’t learn anything from the experience. This video shows him out and about at “another Southern California restaurant,” patting himself on the back for going around to SoCal establishments and giving them business before they had to close, leaving those in the industry “with no source of income.” (Aside: Whoever filmed this video sounds like a real Einstein.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Vic Berger IV (@vicbergeriv)

We don’t like to hear of anyone coming down with coronavirus but every once in a while, the COVID-19 karma is just too blatant to ignore. Time to go back to medical school, Dr. Drew, and listen to medical advice from real doctors, like that one (maybe you’ve heard of him) named Anthony Fauci.

Cover Photo: Jason Mendez / Contributor (Getty Images)

