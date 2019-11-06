Our 12 Favorite Celebrities Who Celebrated Completing Rehab in the 2010s

To succeed at being a modern celebrity one must carefully balance the demands of their career while still maintaining a private life. Although it might seem easy to accomplish when you’re young, rich and beautiful, the pressure of these demands can really cause people to spiral out. And when they do, the paparazzi follow them right to rehab. In the 2010s, stars really carried their own when it came to this time-honored tradition. From Ben Affleck‘s two different trips to rehab to Amanda Bynes’ insanely public meltdown, these are the best celebrity trips to rehab this decade has to offer.

1/12 Shia LaBeouf (2017) LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication, where he screamed at cops in a public meltdown. Part of his sentencing included a 10-week rehab program. It was during that time LaBeouf started writing his latest film, Honey Boy.

2/12 Ben Affleck (2017 and 2018) Since becoming a star, Affleck has been to rehab three times, including his first stint at the famed Malibu Promises in 2001, which still aren't as bad as the horrifying back tattoo he likely decided to get while wasted.

3/12 Aaron Carter (2017) The 2010s were pretty hard on celebrities, including former tween star Aaron Carter, who was arrested for a DUI in 2017 and subsequently went to rehab. Since then he's made the completely sober decision to get a huge tattoo on his face.

4/12 Daniel Radcliffe (2010) Harry Potter himself struggled with addiction to alcohol during the shooting of the iconic films. Daniel even says he can point out being drunk from the night before in scenes from the films. He went to rehab in 2010, relapsed in 2012, and returned to a life of sobriety.



5/12 Jon Hamm (2015) After the completion of Mad Men, Jon Hamm took a trip Don Draper probably needed: rehabilitation from alcohol, which is exactly what his fans did after finishing the AMC drama.

6/12 Demi Lovato (2018) Demi had been sober for nearly a decade when she relapsed and nearly died in 2018. Since then, she's returned to rehab to manage her battle with opioid addiction.

7/12 Selena Gomez (2014) Gomez canceled her Australian and Asian tours to go to Meadows rehabilitation facility in Arizona. She has claimed it was not for substance abuse-related issues, which is true because it was probably Justin Bieber-related issues.

8/12 Zac Efron (2013) 2013 was a very eventful year for Zac Efron. He went to rehab twice that year for cocaine addiction, which probably went over better than his portrayal of Ted Bundy.



9/12 Demi Moore (2012) Moore first sobered up in the '80s, but returned to a rehabilitation center in 2012 after she started drinking with then-husband, Ashton Kutcher. And since he seems like such a good guy, we might as well let him take the fall.

10/12 Lindsay Lohan (2013) Another rehab all-star team member, LiLo's been to rehab six times for alcohol and drug addiction. In 2013, she completed 90-day stint in a court-ordered rehab facility. Who knows if she's clean and sober today. Probably not.

11/12 Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino (2012) The Situation might have been the life of the party. In 2012, he entered rehab to manage an addiction to prescription pain killers. Perhaps he'll deal with his addiction to wearing sunglasses at night next.

12/12 Amanda Bynes (2013) Bynes' public meltdown on Twitter was more than enough evidence the former child star was struggling with something. Remember the "I want @Drake to murder my vagina," tweet? However, she didn't go to rehab for that. It wasn't until she started a small fire in a stranger's driveway that it became apparent she needed help.

Who’s your favorite celebrity rehab participant of the 2010s? Did we even mention them? Let us know your pick in the comments?

