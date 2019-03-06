Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam Gear Up in Quiet Netflix Release ‘Triple Frontier’
Photo: Netflix
Triple Frontier is the kind of throwback man-on-a-mission movie that Hollywood studios don’t make anymore. The testosterone-infused tale about a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America was stuck in development hell before being rescued by Netflix, who celebrated with a star-studded premiere on March 3 at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Manly movies: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Proves That Legends Never Die
Despite being directed by Academy Award nominee J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year), co-written by Chandor and Academy Award winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), and starring an all-star cast (Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund, Pedro Pascal), Triple Frontier has stealthily slipped under the public’s radar with a limited March 6 theatrical release before going live on Netflix March 13.
We don’t know if this undercover approach was a sly nod to the clandestine action anti-heroes in the movie or if the film just isn’t good. Regardless, we do hold out hope that the big-budgeted streaming release will enlist more men-on-a-mission movies that we can watch in our sweats on a hangover Sunday.
Check out some of Mandatory’s favorite men-on-a-mission movies.
1/9
'Triple Frontier' - Premiere Party
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (Getty Images)
2/9
'The Dirty Dozen'
3/9
'The Wild Bunch'
4/9
'The Guns of Navarone'
5/9
'Inglorius Bastards'
6/9
'Saving Private Ryan'
7/9
'Seven Samurai'
8/9
'The Great Escape'
9/9
'The Magnificent Seven'
Men without tights: Non-Superhero Movies We Want to See in 2019
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.