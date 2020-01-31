RANKED! The Best of Charlie Hunnam’s Movie Roles (Including Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’)

8. King Arthur, ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

Another objectively terrible movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is not only a movie that has to be seen to be believed but one that actually thought it would spark a whole franchise of King Arthur movies. Although Guy Ritchie’s take on the legend of King Arthur is woefully misguided, Hunnam is actually a good choice to embody a modern take on the character. While he essentially plays a bad boy from medieval times, the silliest part of their take on this character is the fact that his hairstyle makes him look like a modern hipster who happens to be in period clothing.