The Gentlemen, Snatch, Guy Ritchie

Mandatory Movie Battles: Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ vs. Guy Ritchie’s ‘Snatch’

by Taylor Salan

There’s no doubt that Guy Ritchie is a genre within himself. From movies like Snatch to his most recent effort, The Gentlemen, Ritchie is known for bringing a kinetic approach to his filmmaking. Ritchie has applied this approach to multiple different genres throughout his career, and yet he seems to be the most successful when making movies within the gangster genre. And out of his entire filmography, the aforementioned films encapsulate Ritchie at the top of his game. With that in mind, we’re pitting both The Gentlemen and Snatch against one another in an epic Ritchie vs. Ritchie showdown. Which Ritchie will come out victorious? Let’s find out!

Cover Photos: Sony Pictures/STX Films

If you’re not a fan of Guy Ritchie’s movies, there’s nothing about The Gentlemen that will change your opinion of the filmmaker. If you are a fan of his work, however, then his latest film will certainly check all of the boxes that you would expect to get from a Ritchie movie. In fact, The Gentlemen and Snatch would make for a pretty great double feature. Aside from this, the fact remains that Snatch is a slightly better-focused effort than The Gentlemen – despite being a well-made film in itself.

Overall Winner: Snatch