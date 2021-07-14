Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘The Tomorrow War’ vs. ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Use of Time Travel/Concept

In The Tomorrow War, a platoon of soldiers from the future interrupt a soccer game and say they’re losing a war and need to draft people from the past. It’s worth noting that none of their weapons are advanced throughout the movie despite their ability to invent/discover time travel. Anyway, The Tomorrow War follows the same time travel rules as Avengers: Endgame: affecting the past doesn’t change the future. So, the future is fucked and pretty selfish in that they use their ancestors as cannon fodder. The endgame here deals with Forester taking a toxin back to his time and killing the Whitespikes before they ravage the Earth. The “tomorrow war” is good in concept but lazy in execution. We’re talking about time travel here, and not once does old Steve Rogers show up.

Edge of Tomorrow is a sci-fi alien invasion version of Groundhog Day. Cage is an asshole pencil-pusher with no combat experience who gets forced into storming the beach. Therefore, he dies. Fortunately, he kills an Alpha and gets covered in its blood beforehand. Boom. He wakes up and starts the day all over again. This premise allows for the same kind of character development you see in almost every Groundhog day scenario: change is made for the better and the execution here is refreshing. Edge of Tomorrow never feels repetitive despite its premise as the audience is thrown into situations not knowing exactly how many times Cage has lived them.

The Tomorrow War wants you to think that Forester was on the verge of leaving his family at the beginning of the movie but because he met his daughter in the future. It’s all very trite and melodramatic. Edge of Tomorrow doesn’t even take as much time explaining things because it doesn’t think you’re an idiot.

Winner: Edge of Tomorrow