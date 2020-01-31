Guy Ritchie’s ‘Snatch’ 20 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

Vinnie Jones

Before he was Bullet Tooth Tony in Snatch, he was actually a professional footballer (soccer) in England. And wouldn't you know it, he was an enforcer on the field as well as on screen! He became somewhat famous in England after being caught on camera grabbing an opposing player by his testicles to slow him down. So, you can see why he was a perfect match for Guy Ritchie. His nickname in real life is "The Axe" for goodness sake. Jones blew up in stardom after Snatch and has been in tons of movies and TV series over the last 20 years, with his latest success being the immensely popular TV series Arrow.