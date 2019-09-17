Brad Pitt Knots His Shirt in GQ Shoot, Reminds Everyone They’re Not Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has done it again: reminded us just how not Brad Pitt we are. In a recent shoot with GQ to celebrate sobriety and two major roles this year, Pitt thought it best to knot his dress shirt with a bonnet-like bow tie, the kind of thing even some women have trouble getting away with, just to subtly remind us that we are lucky to be considered the same race as the ageless actor. And all this coming on the heels of the Fight Club 20th anniversary, a not-so-subtle reminder that we are, in fact, not Brad Pitt. Stay tuned for Pitt’s next films, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and possibly David Fincher’s World War Z 2, which at this point we expect Brad could play a zombie with pigtails and pull it off better than everyone trying to act normal. Speaking of which…
The Leo Dicaprio Guide To Getting Brad Pitt An Oscar For Acting
