Brave Man Leaves Loud-Chewing Family to Keep His Own Sanity

Sometimes your family is too much and you have to distance yourself from them to keep your cool. Their constant nagging, arguments, and judgmental attitudes drive you crazy. In the case of 41-year-old Derrol Murphy, it was the sound of his family chewing food that made him lose it and leave them behind. He hasn’t spoken to his family in four years because he suffers from misophonia, a condition where various sounds trigger emotional responses. The sound of chewing was so disturbing to Murphy, he’d even walk out on dates. If you suffer from misophonia, maybe wear some earplugs when you go out to dinner. If not, you may just find yourself on an island of solitude because you can’t stand the sound of people enjoying food. Unless, that is, you’re like Murphy and are OK with sitting at the dinner table by yourself for the rest of your life.

Photo: Kelvin Murray (Getty Images)

Get some more weird news:

1/12 No, A Dead Body Doesn’t Count As a Passenger For the Carpool Lane For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew1983 (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Dunkin’ Manager Hires Herself As Employee (of the Month), Pockets Checks For more weird news, click here. Photo: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)

3/12 Fake It Till You Make It (To Jail): 8 Biggest Frauds In American History For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: Allison Leach (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)



5/12 Holiday Inn Takes Away Free Shampoo, The Only Perk of Staying at Holiday Inn For more weird news, click here. Cover: khamlaksana (Getty Images)

6/12 It Has Begun: People Are Getting Microchip Implants to Replace Credit Cards For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: MirageC (Getty Images)

7/12 Comedian Plants Fake Products On Store Shelves, Hilarity Ensues For more weird news, click here. Cover Photo: @obviousplant Instagram

8/12 Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Koldunova_Anna (Getty Images)



9/12 Serial Toilet Clogger Finally Flushed Out (and Other Ridiculous Crimes Committed) For more weird news, click here. Photo: charlie schuck (Getty Images)

10/12 There’s a Museum Dedicated to Poop and It Promises a Crappy Time For more weird news, click here. Photo: ivan101 (Getty Images)

11/12 Trump Plastic Straws Give Supporters Two Birds-One Chance to Pledge Allegiance and Destroy Oceans For more weird news, click here. Cover Image: donaldjtrump.com

12/12 Woman Set to Marry 91-Year-Old Chandelier, Cannot Hold a Candle to Her Love For more weird news, click here. Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.