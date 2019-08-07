Woman Set to Marry 91-Year-Old Chandelier, Cannot Hold a Candle to Her Love

We get that dating is tough and it’s really difficult to find the one person who might make you happy for the rest of your life. But if you’ve fallen back on committing to random stuff you find in your house, you may have hit rock bottom. This might be the case for a woman who intends on marrying her chandelier. Thirty-five-year-old Brit Amanda Liberty is so in love with a chandelier she owns, she’s committing to it for the rest of her life by putting a ring on it. The pending nuptials come after Liberty had a long-distance relationship with the Statue of Liberty. The statue wasn’t available for comment about its ex getting married because, you know, it’s a statue.

Liberty refers to herself as an objectum sexual, which, according to Google, is a sexual preference for inanimate objects. This completely opens the doors to being sexually attracted to anything imaginable. You ever look at a pole and want to jump on it? You might just be an objectum sexual. Depending on the stiffness of the pole, of course. There’s no wedding date currently set for Liberty and her chandelier. If and when she actually follows through with marrying this thing, there’s no word on if she’ll sleep next to it or have it hang in the dining room. Either way, we’re thinking the chandelier won’t have much say on the matter.

Photo: SrdjanPav (Getty Images)

Get your dose of Weird News:

1/12 Weird Food Trends: Breatharians Are Living on Organic, Filtered Air For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)

2/12 Some People Will Do Anything to Get Out of Work (Like Run Someone Over) For the weirdest news, click here. Cover Photo: Carlos_bcn (Getty Images)

3/12 Kids Teach Alexa to Fart and Grandpa Can’t Get Enough of It For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: fstop123 (Getty Images)

4/12 The FDA Approved A Shot That Makes Women Horny, Finally For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: Getty Images



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Breaks Into Wendy’s, Makes Himself Late-Night Snack For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: THEPALMER (Getty Images)

6/12 Research Suggests Your Smartphone is Literally Making You Horny For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: shironosov (Getty Images)

7/12 We’re Spending a Ton of Money Drunk Shopping Online For the weirdest news, click here. Cover Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

8/12 Man Survived as Bear Food for a Month by Drinking His Own Urine For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: Mark Gibson (Getty Images)



9/12 People Are Wearing AirPods During Sex Because We Don’t Even Know For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

10/12 Uber Driver Caught Jerking (Off Behind) the Wheel, Predictably Pulls Sex Toy On Cops For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: RapidEye (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Throws Feces At Judge, Jury Somehow Finds Him Not Guilty For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)

12/12 Bill Cosby Teaches Prison Inmates About Being Role Models and Irony For the weirdest news, click here. Photo: William Thomas Cain (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.