Research Suggests Your Smartphone is Literally Making You Horny

You spend a ton of time on your smartphone. These things basically control a greater part of our day because we’re constantly scrolling, liking, retweeting, and taking selfies. Now it seems they’re making us horny and we’re not talking about the time we spend on PornHub.

A recent study discovered young people are growing horns at the base of our skulls, and the most likely reason for the phenomenon is we’re always looking down at our phones. The bad posture stemming from constant browsing is forcing our bodies to adjust, making horn-like bone spurs grow in the area just above the neck. We bet you immediately looked up when you read that.

Here’s more from the Washington Post on the matter:

A pair of researchers at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, has advanced the idea in several peer-reviewed journals that the prevalence of the bone growth in younger adults, which they have observed in X-rays, reflects distorted posture. The cause, they hypothesize, is prolonged use of smartphones and other handheld devices, which require users to bend their heads forward to make sense of what’s happening on the miniature screens.

We’re pretty sure this is convincing enough for us to start looking up when reading our phones. Perhaps we’ll go back to using a desktop, too, but that only means we’re opening ourselves up to carpal tunnel syndrome. Ugh, we’re screwed.

Photo: shironosov (Getty Images)

